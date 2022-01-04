Take a look at these Brownsville condominiums on the market now

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Brownsville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Brownsville, pulled from our classifieds:

305 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Condominium | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1981

*Open floor plan condo *Private covered patio *2 assigned parking spaces. *On-Site Management *Community pool *tennis courts. *HOA's include water, trash, exterior maintenance

3005 Old Alice Rd., Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Condominium | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location! Location! Location! 3 bedroom Condo with appliances in the heart of our amazing city. With the recent expansion of Brownsville and the demand for rentals this condo is suitable not only as a primary residence but as a 2nd home, long-term rental or AirBnB. This Condo is walking distance to a beautiful Resaca that offers breathtaking views of our natural scenery. Located in one of Brownsville's desired locations, off of Ruben M. Torres (FM 802) with easy access to Expressway 83, around the corner from Sunrise Mall, minutes from Walmart and Pablo Kiesel which offers the best eateries in town and many more shops and restaurants.

2200 Laredo Rd., Brownsville, 78520 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Condominium | 2,034 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Luxurious condo nestled in a quiet gated subdivision in the Heart of Brownsville. This condo offers 2034 living square footage, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The unit consists of an open concept layout, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths downstairs and a loft area on the second floor which also has a bedroom, a full bathroom, and an outdoor balcony. The exterior has hurricane shutters throughout for added protection. Relax by the large waterfront swimming pool and hot tub overlooking the resaca. Large garage with two separate garage doors and additional parking spaces directly in front of the unit for guests. Minutes away from quality schools, hospitals, expressway and entertainment!

524 Wildrose, Brownsville, 78520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,000 | Condominium | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning 2-story condominium perfectly located off Central Blvd in a gated community. This spacious stand-alone unit features 2,134 sq. ft. of living space, 10-foot ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood and travertine flooring, built in storage, patio and 2-car garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom has double vanity, walk-in closet and balcony. There is an upstairs bonus area and a bonus room downstairs. Come and see this beautiful home! Call me today for more information and to schedule your viewing appointment.

