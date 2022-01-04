Check out these homes for sale in Evansville now

(Evansville, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Evansville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1700 Apple Ridge Drive, Evansville, 47720 5 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,696 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful west side home! Home is on 1.28 wooded acres with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, great for families, close to westside shopping and schools. Main level includes two story entry and living room, office, large kitchen with several windows and ample overhead lighting, dining room, laundry room / pantry, 1/2 bath, master bedroom, and remodeled master bath. Large wrap-around back deck with covered area and pergola overlooking the woods. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and full bath. Walk-out basement was completely remodeled in 2017 with a kitchen addition, all new floors, plenty of additional lighting, and new hot water heater. Basement also features a bedroom, full bath, and private patio. Would make a great mother-in-law suite. New roof in 2019. New dishwasher and garage doors in 2020. Many areas with new paint. Tiered backyard addition in 2017, including play area, large brick patio with firepit and seating, additional outdoor lighting, and garden spaces.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

4045 Kenmore Drive, Evansville, 47711 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Ashwood subdivision. Through the main entrance immediately to the right you will find a open room. Can be used as an office or dining area, put that creative imaginary mind to work! Down the main hall is a fully open kitchen and living space. Kitchen comes equipped with all the amenities needed for those holiday parties. Modern aesthetic look of the kitchen also provides a wow factor for all the guests. With direct open plan to the kitchen, this will be the heart of any party. Sunroom directly off the kitchen to allow easy access to the fenced in backyard, perfect for children and man’s best friend. Sunroom also screened in, enjoy that morning breath of fresh air while sipping on that hot cup of joe. 4 bedrooms located upstairs. Master bedroom includes a spacious walk in closet and master bathroom. In fact, 3 of the 4 bedrooms have large walk in closets!! Don’t miss your opportunity to own this one of a kind home. This house will not last!!

For open house information, contact Kayla Yeh, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

320 Ladonna Boulevard, Evansville, 47711 4 Beds 3 Baths | $267,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Perfectly poised at the end of a tree-shaded cul-de-sac is this stunning 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home. Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you in the living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, and continue down the hallway into the two main-floor bedrooms. The family room offers a vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light with lovely views of the back yard. The main floor full bath has been updated, as well as the half bath in the main-floor master. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms and a second full bath that has been updated. With charming curb appeal, mature trees, almost a half acre of property, and a wrap around deck providing plenty of space to stretch out and catch soak up some sun by the pool, you will fall in love with the many outdoor spaces available to you. This stunning home is sure to impress!

For open house information, contact Marc Hoeppner, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-479-0801

2124 Margybeth Avenue, Evansville, 47714 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Don't miss out on this two bedroom ranch style home with hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen that comes with all kitchen appliances. There is a detached garage with an attached screened in porch and a loft for storage.

For open house information, contact Sarah Carpenter, Carpenter Realty LLC at 812-559-0458