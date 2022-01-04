Check out these homes for sale in Huntsville now

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

218 Haystack Dr, Huntsville, 35757 3 Beds 2 Baths | $477,480 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in None

Simplistic and unique, the "Danbury" plan is sure to please every family member. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plan opens into a detailed foyer that connects almost every room. Located at the front of the house, the spacious master bedroom connects with an elegant master bathroom, complete with a double vanity, separate shower and freestanding tub, and vast walk-in closet. Conveniently located off the front foyer, the other two cozy bedrooms are completed with sizable closet space sharing a full bathroom in between. The rear of the house features an impressive great room and luxurious kitchen, perfect for hosting social hour with all your guests. A large deck off the eat in allows for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The "Danbury" plan is sure not to disappoint.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

292 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $373,730 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in None

The Avion - This alluring one-story plan with 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, one half bath, and an expansive main suite with a large bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Additional flex space off the main living area, spacious kitchen with large corner pantry and island overlooking the great room and dining space. The well-designed secondary bedrooms and bath include standard double-bowl vanity.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

6000 Cecil Fain Drive, Huntsville, 35810 4 Beds 3 Baths | $322,059 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in None

Featuring plenty of natural light, The Everett's open-concept family room and kitchen are perfect for entertaining. The Master Suite offers plenty of space, and its walk-in closet has room to spare - leading into the laundry room for your convenience. With four bedrooms, there's room for everyone, and the rear patio offers a quiet retreat. Make it your own with The Everetts flexible floor plan, featuring a variety of options and selections. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact Jaguar Hills Davidson Homes

100 Sipsey Drive, Huntsville, 35811 5 Beds 4 Baths | $467,355 | Single Family Residence | 3,257 Square Feet | Built in None

The Grayson is the embodiment of luxurious space. This plan boasts spacious, open concept living in the center of the home, plus a wonderful bank of windows overlooking the large covered rear porch for multi-seasonal enjoyment.The main suite and bedroom 2 are each isolated and ideally located for privacy, plus three additional bedrooms. Youll be pleased to find this plan has storage abounds throughout.

For open house information, contact Ted Herring D.R. Horton - Huntsville