Check out these homes for sale in Huntsville now

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oj52S_0dcWlhyO00

218 Haystack Dr, Huntsville, 35757

3 Beds 2 Baths | $477,480 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in None

Simplistic and unique, the "Danbury" plan is sure to please every family member. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plan opens into a detailed foyer that connects almost every room. Located at the front of the house, the spacious master bedroom connects with an elegant master bathroom, complete with a double vanity, separate shower and freestanding tub, and vast walk-in closet. Conveniently located off the front foyer, the other two cozy bedrooms are completed with sizable closet space sharing a full bathroom in between. The rear of the house features an impressive great room and luxurious kitchen, perfect for hosting social hour with all your guests. A large deck off the eat in allows for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The "Danbury" plan is sure not to disappoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqHrz_0dcWlhyO00

292 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $373,730 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in None

The Avion - This alluring one-story plan with 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, one half bath, and an expansive main suite with a large bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Additional flex space off the main living area, spacious kitchen with large corner pantry and island overlooking the great room and dining space. The well-designed secondary bedrooms and bath include standard double-bowl vanity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfaBR_0dcWlhyO00

6000 Cecil Fain Drive, Huntsville, 35810

4 Beds 3 Baths | $322,059 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in None

Featuring plenty of natural light, The Everett's open-concept family room and kitchen are perfect for entertaining. The Master Suite offers plenty of space, and its walk-in closet has room to spare - leading into the laundry room for your convenience. With four bedrooms, there's room for everyone, and the rear patio offers a quiet retreat. Make it your own with The Everetts flexible floor plan, featuring a variety of options and selections. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siEWQ_0dcWlhyO00

100 Sipsey Drive, Huntsville, 35811

5 Beds 4 Baths | $467,355 | Single Family Residence | 3,257 Square Feet | Built in None

The Grayson is the embodiment of luxurious space. This plan boasts spacious, open concept living in the center of the home, plus a wonderful bank of windows overlooking the large covered rear porch for multi-seasonal enjoyment.The main suite and bedroom 2 are each isolated and ideally located for privacy, plus three additional bedrooms. Youll be pleased to find this plan has storage abounds throughout.

