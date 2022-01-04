Owning a home in Ocala is within reach with one of these condos

(OCALA, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Ocala condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Ocala, pulled from our classifieds:

1547 Se 27Th Street, Ocala, 34471 2 Beds 1 Bath | $86,900 | Condominium | 891 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Upstairs unit for privacy. Ceramic Tile in main areas, kitchen and bathroom, laminate in bedrooms. Unit has assigned parking. Tenant has lease ending March 31st, 2022 and is paying $825/mo, tenant can stay or leave with notice. Community features community center that is available for private parties, swimming pool and tennis courts. Outstanding in town location provides great access to Ocala and the Villages.

497 Midway Drive, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 2 Baths | $105,900 | Condominium | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Stunning Lake View! You don't want to miss out of this beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Live Oak Village. This is a 55+ community that offers many amenities that include swimming pool, outside pest control, exterior maintenance, trash, and basic cable. Close to shopping and restaurants and tucked away in a Cul de Sac. Call today for your private showing! Furniture Included.

302 Se Broadway Street, Ocala, 34471 1 Bed 2 Baths | $389,000 | Condominium | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 2016

A SPECTACULAR VIEW OVERLOOKING DOWNTOWN! From this top floor (4th floor) condo enjoy sunrises, sunsets and the night lights overlooking Ocala’s Skyline from every room. 10’ high windows are all along the 51 feet fronting Broadway St., with a 30’ balcony. 1st time on the Market! This builder’s unit was custom designed during the redevelopment of the former Florida Telephone building into luxury condos, 302 Broadway. The design eliminated the originally planned second bedroom and captured this space to make an AMAZING GREAT ROOM looking over Downtown. Great for entertainment! The Great Room is equipped for guests. A murphy bed is hidden in the vintage wood wall and a loft is over the bar area. The building’s great bones (concrete columns, steel beams & concrete decks) are exposed in this industrial interior designed condo. The Great Room is surrounded by signature walls: Glass, Concrete, Reclaimed Wood & High Gloss Kitchen Cabinetry. A combination of modern and industrial, with the warmth of antique wood. A High Lifestyle Place without a lot of space to maintain. A rare opportunity to have this condo that has never been for sale. Seller/Listing Agent is a licensed real estate broker. Video @ Units 430’s Construction Completion http://vimeo.com/drakeconstruction/302broadway

595 Midway Drive, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 2 Baths | $108,000 | Condominium | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This ground floor two bedroom two bath condo is located in the highly desirable, area of Live Oak Village Condominiums. Tree lined streets add to the peacefulness and make for an enjoyable stroll or ride on your bike or golf cart. This unit has a desirable lake view. Due to being on a dead end road, the only traffic is residents and guests. The grounds are impeccably maintained by the condo association. Amenities include swimming pool, outside pest control, exterior maintenance, including painting, pressure washing, trash pickup, common area maintenance and basic cable.

