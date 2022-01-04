Check out these Chattanooga homes on the market

(Chattanooga, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Chattanooga. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

567 Benson Dr, Chattanooga, 37412 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to 567 Benson Drive. Location, Location, Location. One mile from Camp Jordan (275 acre park and recreational facility), on the same exit as Top Golf, Bass Pro Shop, Craft Ax Throwing, Champys Chicken, and the new Chattanooga Red Wolfe soccer stadium. You will be minutes from Hamilton place mall area and DOWNTOWN Chattanooga. Entering the home through the foyer to 16ft ceilings, open living to kitchen, and master bedroom on the main level. The master bathroom has double vanities and two master closets along with floor to ceiling tiled shower. Wake up and open the oversized 8ft french doors and enjoy a cup of coffee on the main level covered deck with views of Signal MTN. Downstairs you will find 3 guest bedrooms and a full tub/shower bathroom with double vanity. All ceilings are over 10ft downstairs with a huge common area/entertaining space connected to a wet bar that supplies you with mini fridge, microwave and sink. There are two sets of double french doors that takes you out to another over sized covered deck surrounded by matured trees. This home has been customized from the granite countertops, hardwood flooring, designed accent walls, and floating shelves that came from white oak trees cut off the property. To top it all off the home is priced below market value!!!. Please contact me for a private showing. OWNER/AGENT/BUILDER

3005 Easton Ave, Chattanooga, 37415 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This emaculate 3 bedroom home was built in 2015 but looks almost new from being well maintained. The windows fill the home with light which permeates the open floor plan. The kitchen overlooks the dining room and living room with impressive vaulted ceilings. The living room features a fireplace with gas logs for a warm ambience in cooler weather. From the living room you will find a covered back porch overlooking a large back yard and views of Signal Mountain in the winter months. The home offers a split floor plan. The master bedroom with trayed ceiling has a large walk-in closet, master bath with soaking tub, glass walk-in shower and full length glass mirror over double vanity. This home is a must see. Showings start Sat. Oct 30. with an open house on that day from Noon-2:00.

320 Branchwood Cir, Hixson, 37343 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1977

***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED- ALL OFFERS TO BE SUBMITTED BY 5PM SUN. 12/5/21 WITH EXPIRATION OF 9PM.*** A taste of the country with all the conveniences of the city. This 3 bedroom UPDATED home has a great Hixson location close to shops, schools, grocery stores, restaurants, and more. The main level features hardwood floors and an open floor plan in the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Three spacious bedrooms, including the master with an ensuite bath, are located on the main level as well. Both full bathrooms have beautiful tile showers. A flex space downstairs could be used for a fourth bedroom, office, den, or more. Did I mention the attached two car garage? All of this and a large fenced back yard with a great mountain view. You don't want to miss out on this Hixson gem!

502 Browns Ferry Rd, Chattanooga, 37419 6 Beds 8 Baths | $9,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 17,772 Square Feet | Built in 2013

A Timeless Classic. **The sellers have made many new upgrades/improvements including a brand new boat dock with the boat and jet ski included in purchase price, electronics upgrade and sprinkler system. The furnishings will also convey with the home. One of the South's premier properties located in flourishing, innovative Chattanooga, Tennessee. Its central location with easy access to Knoxville, Nashville and Atlanta, provide a relaxed pace of life while living in close proximity to some of the best dining, shopping and cultural pursuits in the country. The idyllic setting of this estate, with 676(+/-) ft. of river frontage and surrounded by 26+ acres will simply take your breath away! A commanding presence resting center stage on the beautiful Tennessee River outlined with preserved... views and stunning mountain backdrop that contribute to the beauty of the property. Rich in architecture and influenced with Old World Charm the home was built for entertaining while remaining intimate and livable. Over 17,000+ sq ft of gracious living space, soaring ceilings with custom moldings, arched entries, hickory floors, knotty alder woodworking, repurposed wood beams and crafted stonework inside and out are marks of the exquisite quality workmanship. The exceptional design of the master retreat offers a spa-like setting with fireplace, soaking tub, pass through shower, heated floors, and his/her closet rooms. Optimized for entertaining the gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with a sit-down island, leathered finish granite, two sub-zero refrigerators, one sub-zero freezer, a Wolf gas range with pot filler, inside grill/griddle, and black walnut hood sourced from the property, Miele coffee center, two dishwashers, two refrigerator drawers, warming drawers, and pull-out pivot pantries in addition to the full pantry room. To extend entertaining outdoors there is an amazing covered cooking porch/outdoor kitchen with magnificent views and everything you can imagine including a martini bar with blender sink and cooler drawer, multiple grills, stock pot deep fryer, fireplace, outdoor television, surround sound, etc. The perfect place to start and end a day. Other unique features are the custom-designed movie theatre, a trophy room, work-out gym, multiple game rooms, safe room, his and her offices, a conditioned, poured concrete 60x60 shop with office and loft living, state-of-the-art Creston Smart Home system, generator, conditioned pet room with shower, and a two bedroom guest home with living area and kitchenette. The pinnacle of the property is the stunning terraced outdoor living area with fresh water Infiniti pool, sun deck, spill-over spas, sauna, pergola, outdoor fire pits and multiple seating areas that create a private oasis with incredible space to entertain large. The two-story boat dock will accommodate all of the water sports for a perfect day on the river. Even though you live here every day feels like a vacation! A timeless classic that has left no stone unturned. Call for the details regarding all that conveys.

