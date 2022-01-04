ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL broadcaster, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announces new beer brand

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7eEy_0dcWlbg200

(NEXSTAR) – Troy Aikman is getting back to the field – no, not the football field, the beer field.

The Hall of Famer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and longtime NFL broadcaster is rolling out a new beer. Aikman teased the announcement on New Year’s Eve on Instagram , saying “Ringing in 2022 with a lot of new adventures ahead. Big news coming January 4 – stay tuned,” followed by the beer emoji.

On Tuesday, Aikman posted a new video to Instagram for Eight, a 90 calorie light beer. According to The Dallas Morning News , Aikman co-founded an Austin-based company to release the beer next month in Texas.

Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for crude, controversial Twitter post

When Aikman was playing college football in Oklahoma, he worked for a Miller distributor, he tells the Dallas newspaper. After retiring from the Cowboys, Aikman did some ads for Miller Lite.

The beer, Eight, has been a work in progress for years, according to the brand’s website . Brewing scientists at Oregon State University formulated the “elite light lager,” using organic grains. It is also considered an all-malt beer, meaning it has no corn or rice, The Dallas Morning News reports .

For those unfamiliar with Aikman’s time as a player, the beer’s name, Eight, pays tribute to his jersey number through college and with the Cowboys. Aikman says it also represents strength and balance. It does not, however, represent how many you can buy in a pack – Eight will come in a six-pack, 12-pack, and 19.2-ounce single-serve cans.

Man steals beer truck, leads police on slow-speed chase while beer spills into street

Eight is on track to launch on draft in bars, restaurants, and other on-premise locations in Texas in February, according to a press release . Cans will be available at retail locations throughout the state starting in March.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Jordan Stout declares for NFL Draft

Penn State kicker and punter Jordan Stout has declared for the NFL Draft. This announcement comes on the heels of a season that saw him win the Big Ten Special Teams Player Of The Week Award four times this past season. On the season Stout only connected on 69% of his field goals, but he […]
NFL
WTAJ

Jalen Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field because a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback was walking into the tunnel after Sunday’s game. Hurts avoided the railing and calmly helped […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malt Beer#Cowboys#American Football#Hall Of Famer#The Dallas Morning News#Aikman Co#Pabst Blue Ribbon#Oregon State University#The Wtaj Newsletter
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Randy Moss has strong take on Antonio Brown situation

Was Antonio Brown's meltdown in the middle of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game his final moment in the NFL?. The All-Pro wide receiver took off his uniform and ran off the field in a bizarre scene at MetLife Stadium. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is "no longer a Buc," though the 33-year-old has not yet been officially released from the team.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For In-Ring Return

It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be making a return to in-ring action for Reality of Wrestling, the promotion he founded in 2005. “BREAKING NEWS: Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX. LOCATION: 800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103 PICK YOUR SEATS,” the RoW Twitter page writes.
WWE
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on trip to the Cotton Bowl and hearing boos from fans there

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t often hear boos when he’s not playing, but that was the case Friday at the Cotton Bowl. Mahomes and a few Chiefs teammates joined Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce at the game, which was the first College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bearcats lost 27-6 to top-ranked Alabama, and television cameras caught a glimpse of the cadre of Chiefs players.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
NFL
WTAJ

WTAJ

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy