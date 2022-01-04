House-hunt Providence: What’s on the market

(PROVIDENCE, RI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

00 Reservoir Road, North Smithfield, 02865 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,484 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Fabulous equine estate on 85+ acres bordering the Woonsocket reservoir. Minutes to highway access to Boston, Providence and CT. Plenty of space and style is found in this 4 bedroom, 3 full and 2 half bathroom home including a chef's kitchen, first floor master suite with 2 walk in closets and cedar closet, impressive game room, wine cellar and much more. A full cabana house and inground pool is just off the spacious blue stone patio where you'll relax and enjoy the water views and endless green grass fields. The 24 stall barn, office, grain room, tack room and bathroom is adjacent with 21 grass paddocks with underground water system, indoor and outdoor riding rings and machinery and hay buildings, 30 acres dedicated to haying. The farm portion of this magnificent property is currently leased to the Prospect Hill Riding Academy (month to month) and with haying , produces an annual income of over $75,000 , supporting the expenses of the property. A must see for anyone looking for privacy, tranquility and income producing property or bring your horses- this property is suitable for any riding discipline.

14 Juniper Court, Bristol, 02809 3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This is an incredibly rare opportunity to be a part of the exclusive waterfront Kickemuit Anchorage community! This includes a 120 foot pier and float, over 3 acres of waterfront common area, private boat ramp, boat moorings available through the Harbormaster, and a storage outbuilding at the waterfront. Only 14 properties are a part of this prestigious association. This home has updates throughout mostly all done in2019 including a newly renovated kitchen with quartz counters, natural gas stove, white oak hardwoods, whole house generator, A/C compressor, new gas lines, garage door openers, and a 1 year old roof. Relax and watch the days go by on your front porch or in your oversized sunroom. Cozy up around the fire with gas logs insert. This incredibly peaceful and tranquil neighborhood is great for walking and socializing. Take a stroll down to your private water access where you can keep your favorite toys for summer fun or cruise the Kickemuit all the way out to open ocean on your boat. Life doesn't get much better than this. Come see for yourself.

135 Pleasant View Avenue, Smithfield, 02917 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This condo has been very well maintained with various updates made through the property. First floor features living room with newer hardwood floors, dining area, kitchen with peninsula and a half bath. Second floor contains two large bedrooms with newer floors and an updated bathroom. Lower level has been partially finished for additional living space and still allows for plenty of storage. Great opportunity to own a condo in a fantastic part of Smithfield! Highest and best due by 1/3/2022 @12pm. Seller reserves right to accept offer prior to deadline.

176 Washington Road, Barrington, 02806 2 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 829 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Take advantage of all that Barrington has to offer!! This property is convenient to area shopping, beaches, restaurants and Blue Ribbon Schools!! Behind the doors of 176 Washington Road, you will find a home filled with possibilities!! This circa 1920's Bungalow with one car detached garage could be the perfect starter home or a rental property for a Buyer ready to invest in THE BEST town in the state!! The exterior has been addressed with a young roof, newer windows and vinyl siding. The old heating system has been replaced in this vintage home as well. All a Buyer needs to bring is some imagination and ability to see the potential of this property!! Wonderful Opportunity!!

