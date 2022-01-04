Townhomes of Oxnard: See what’s on the market

(OXNARD, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Oxnard’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Oxnard, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

541 Broderick Way, Port Hueneme, 93041 2 Beds 2 Baths | $629,500 | Townhouse | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This one of a kind end-unit Townhome has been completely remodeled recently, is turn-key ready and waiting for you! Only minutes from the sand, surf and beautiful sunsets, and nestled midway between Malibu and Santa Barbara, this complex lends itself to an 'active, walking lifestyle' being very convenient to lots of shopping and restaurants. Upon driving up to your new home, you will notice the curb appeal right away boasting well-maintained and attractive landscaping. As you walk through your front, gated patio to the door...you will notice the earthy 'feel' with the gray, slate flooring throughout. Your oasis waits for you as you enter the front door and glide into an open floor plan great room with an attached half-wall. The earthy, gray slate climbs the great room walls and ends at the vaulted, beamed ceilings. The black, lampshade chandelier is a 'Williamsburg' replica and is the only chandelier staying with the property. As you walk through the kitchen, you'll notice the beautiful, light tile floors, granite countertops, built-in antique wood hutch and pass-through window from the kitchen to the living room that makes entertaining your friends and family easy. All the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen will be staying with the home, except the microwave. As you walk down the tiled hallway and towards the master bedroom, you'll notice the same attention to detail in the master bath. This completely tiled bathroom (yes, even the ceiling!) asserts a stone shower with a built-in seat and 3 niches to fit all your toiletries. The antique, custom marble vanity compliments the natural feel of this exquisite room fit for a king! The master bedroom has a beautifully designed custom walk-in closet with attic access. If you desire to bring the outdoors in, just open your double French doors to head out to your 2nd patio in the back! There you will find a decorative faux fireplace, newer covered awning and plenty of room for a barbeque or quaint gathering. As you walk down the hall to the 2nd bedroom, which is adjacent to the front patio, you'll notice another impeccably designed full bath, completely tiled with a cast iron tub and rain-glass window. Even the 2-Car garage has been upgraded with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets for extra storage! To top it off, the built-in 'Life Source' water purifier makes all the water in the home extra clean! The washer/dryer is not included. This desirable, cul-de-sac unit is loca

For open house information, contact Ernesto Vargas, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-339-3500

3242 London Lane, Oxnard, 93036 4 Beds 3 Baths | $670,000 | Townhouse | 2,062 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to 3242 London Lane in the beautiful Meridian neighborhood of the incredible Riverpark development. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2062 Sq. Ft. home offers one of the most desirable floor plans within the Riverpark community. The extra-large island kitchen is the desire of any chef and offers quartz counters with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances with included fridge, and upgraded cabinet hardware. The first floor also offers a large living room, cozy fireplace, plantation shutters, wood-like laminate floors, a bedroom, and a full bathroom with a shower. Also on the main level is a beautiful brick patio that is perfect for entertaining. The second floor offers a spacious owner's suite with a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, and water closet. Also on the second level is two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a laundry room. Spacious attached two-car garage. The Riverpark community is conveniently located near new schools, walking trails, several parks, barbecue areas, gazebo, fountains, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Enjoy a short stroll to the recently developed “Collection” with the Century Theaters, Target, Whole Foods, Yardhouse, and The Cheesecake Factory. Easy access to 101 freeway. In Riverpark, you’re not just buying a home, you’re buying a lifestyle. FHA and VA Approved.

For open house information, contact Christopher Nordella, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

5239 Perkins Road, Oxnard, 93033 3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Townhouse | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Super clean townhouse, light and bright. The kitchen features new quartz counters & subway tile back splash. Downstairs bathroom with laundry hookups. Recess lights, new carpet and new laminate ash Wood floors throughout. Upstairs bath is brand new with all new fixtures. Two car garage and large patio with a built in BBQ.

For open house information, contact Deborah Gates, Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc. at 805-222-6000

1033 Mchugh Court, Ventura, 93003 3 Beds 3 Baths | $610,000 | Townhouse | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome home! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story town home located in County Square Villas. Home features new tile flooring on the first floor, fireplace in the living room, all bathrooms have been updated/upgraded, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, slider to covered patio and direct access to walking path. Upstairs master bedroom has walk in closet with vanity, en suite bath and a private balcony. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath and linen closet are also on the second level. Complex features beautiful landscaping and a sparkling pool and spa. Located close to the 101 & 126 freeways, shopping centers, restaurants, and the Government center. HOA fee includes earthquake insurance, water, sewer, trash, landscaping, pool, & spa.

For open house information, contact John A Herndon, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337