ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Check out these homes on the Des Moines market now

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 2 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Des Moines. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYKC2_0dcWlURp00

124 E 29Th Court, Des Moines, 50317

2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 814 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome home to this updated ranch located across the street from Willard Elementary school! 2bed/1 bath w/ a 2 car detached garage. All new flooring, paint and appliances! Home is on a dead end street too! Call and schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Ashley Carter, Space Simply at 515-556-9674

Copyright © 2022 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-641236)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9MnY_0dcWlURp00

10057 Powell Avenue, Johnston, 50131

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2022

***24 Hour Sale*** - Legacy Plan

For open house information, contact Liane Woosley, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2022 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-643643)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzulA_0dcWlURp00

527 Kelsey Lane, Altoona, 50009

2 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Condominium | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Zero-entry open-concept condo in the heart of Altoona. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, the casino/racetrack and Altoona Library. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has upgrades galore. Built-in cabinets in the living/dining room with open shelves, huge pantry, all vinyl and tile flooring, granite countertops, large open doorways, handicap accessible, stainless steel appliances and stackable front-load washer and dryer all stay with the unit. Large owner's suite with large walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Lisa Char, Platinum Realty LLC at 888-220-0988

Copyright © 2022 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-640938)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbGyX_0dcWlURp00

2300 Meadow Lane, West Des Moines, 50265

3 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Nicely updated ranch-style home features hardwood floors throughout entry, hall, and bedrooms. Newer kitchen with mission-style cabinets, newer appliances, and tile floor. The spacious family room boasts a bay window, built-in cabinets wired for entertainment, and a new carpet. Updated bath with vanity and one-piece sink and top. The lower level is finished with a family room, 3/4 bath, and ample storage. Other updates include an epoxy floor in the basement and garage, energy-efficient mechanics, new lighting throughout, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, and exterior paint. There is additional storage available in the detached shed. Beautifully landscaped lawn, fenced rear yard, patio, compost, and garden area. Pride of ownership throughout!

For open house information, contact Jason Russell, Realty ONE Group Impact at 515-446-7524

Copyright © 2022 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-643185)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Altoona, IA
Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Des Moines, IA
Real Estate
Altoona, IA
Real Estate
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Altoona, IA
Des Moines, IA
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Carter
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
224
Followers
554
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy