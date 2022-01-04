Check out these homes on the Des Moines market now

(Des Moines, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Des Moines. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

124 E 29Th Court, Des Moines, 50317 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 814 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome home to this updated ranch located across the street from Willard Elementary school! 2bed/1 bath w/ a 2 car detached garage. All new flooring, paint and appliances! Home is on a dead end street too! Call and schedule a showing today.

10057 Powell Avenue, Johnston, 50131 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2022

***24 Hour Sale*** - Legacy Plan

527 Kelsey Lane, Altoona, 50009 2 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Condominium | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Zero-entry open-concept condo in the heart of Altoona. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, the casino/racetrack and Altoona Library. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has upgrades galore. Built-in cabinets in the living/dining room with open shelves, huge pantry, all vinyl and tile flooring, granite countertops, large open doorways, handicap accessible, stainless steel appliances and stackable front-load washer and dryer all stay with the unit. Large owner's suite with large walk-in closet.

2300 Meadow Lane, West Des Moines, 50265 3 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Nicely updated ranch-style home features hardwood floors throughout entry, hall, and bedrooms. Newer kitchen with mission-style cabinets, newer appliances, and tile floor. The spacious family room boasts a bay window, built-in cabinets wired for entertainment, and a new carpet. Updated bath with vanity and one-piece sink and top. The lower level is finished with a family room, 3/4 bath, and ample storage. Other updates include an epoxy floor in the basement and garage, energy-efficient mechanics, new lighting throughout, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, and exterior paint. There is additional storage available in the detached shed. Beautifully landscaped lawn, fenced rear yard, patio, compost, and garden area. Pride of ownership throughout!

