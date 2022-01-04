What's this weekend? Poison Peach, Border Bowl IX, retro pub run and more

What's coming to the Augusta-area this weekend? The return of an annual film festival, a football bowl between Georgia and South Carolina amateur athletes and a pub run that celebrates some Happy Days. Here are more details on these and other upcoming festivities:

Catch a film

The Morris Museum of Art's Films on Friday series returns at noon Jan. 7 with a showing of John Huston’s 1979 film adaptation of Flannery O’Connor’s 1952 novel "Wise Blood." It's free to attend and face coverings are required. Learn more at www.themorris.org.

The annual Poison Peach Film Festival returns Jan. 8-9 to Imperial Theatre with two days to see films created by independent filmmakers. Saturday's screenings start and end with short films at 7 and 9:30 p.m. In between, "Witch Way Witchery," a film shot at nearby Eastwind Castle, premieres at 8 p.m.

Sunday's films begin at 2 p.m. with the premiere of "Submerged: The Hunley" followed by "Sherman's March to the Sea" at 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 plus a $3 Imperial Theatre restoration fee. See imperialtheatre.com for more information and a complete film schedule.

Border Bowl IX

The best high school football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina will duke it out Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium on 1336 Laney Walker Blvd. in downtown Augusta. The Georgia team will be coached by former Grovetown High School head coach Damien Postell while the South Carolina team will be coached by Barnwell High School Athletic Director Derrick Youngblood. Tickets cost $10 and can be bought online at eventbrite.com/e/border-bowl-ix-tickets-217000513377.

Decades Pub Run!

Run Augusta running group is kicking off the new year by remembering the old. Adults are invited to a fun night on Friday at 6 p.m. in downtown Augusta dressed in 1970s, '80s or '90s clothing. The route is three miles long, starting at Augusta Common, running between bars that are about one-half mile apart, including: Metro Coffee House, Tipsey McStumbles, Fox's Lair and Stillwater Taproom. It's free to participate.

Experience the symphony

For its show "Persevere," The Augusta Symphony will perform works by Tchaikovsky, Leshnoff and Beethoven on the Miller Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7:30. Get tickets at millertheateraugusta.com or by calling (706) 842-4080.

Couples self-defense

Frontline Jiu-Jitsu is offering a unique date night experience. Couples are invited to a special workshop on Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. to learn how to get out of chokes and grabs in dangerous situations. Tickets cost $20 per couple. The dojo is located on 3839 Martinez Blvd. For more information, go to frontlinejiujitsu.com.

eXtreme Theatre Games

The Augusta improv group Schrodinger's Cat will be bringing guests a night of off-the-cuff comedy on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at Le Chat Noir on Eighth Street in downtown Augusta. Masks will be required and seating is limited to better accommodate social distancing. Tickets start at $12.95 and can be bought online at simpletix.com/e/extreme-theatre-games-by-schrodingers-cat-tickets-98120.

Coffee and Cars Augusta

For a morning of cool cars and coffee, visit the Augusta Judicial Center on James Brown Boulevard on Saturday. From 8 to 11 a.m., several sweet rides will be parked outside the center for guests to check out while enjoying vendors and java from Rise & Roam Coffee.

One more chance

After having to close temporarily before the end of the holiday season, Evans on Ice plans to be open for one more weekend – Jan. 7-9 – at Evans Towne Center Park. Hours for the pop-up ice skating rink will be 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For the latest details, visit www.facebook.com/evansonice/.