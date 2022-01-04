Urban living in Montgomery without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(MONTGOMERY, AL) These Montgomery townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

387 Mitchell Avenue, Montgomery, 36109 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Townhouse | 1,397 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Great Dalraida opportunity. Single Story 2 bedroom 2 bath Dalraida Townhome. Double carport and large covered patio. Great room with wood burning fireplace- Dining area off great room. -Open Kitchen with breakfast area with Bay windows, laundry room. Storage Room attached off carport + wired workshop/storage HVAC- 5 years old, Water Heater- 5 yrs old, Roof- 5 years old See this home today- It won't last long!

669 North Pass Road, Montgomery, 36110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $42,000 | Townhouse | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This home is a 3 bed 2 bath fully renovated. New paint, fixtures, and updated laminate and tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with appliances included.

4269 Chesire Drive, Montgomery, 36116 3 Beds 3 Baths | $184,000 | Townhouse | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to this adorable and updated townhouse in the amazing Somerhill neighborhood. New-New-New-. New roof, new fence, new lighting on storage installed in Jan 2021. New carpet installed Nov 2021. Layout is great in this home. The master suite is on the bottom floor along with a 1/2 bathroom in the hall for guests. Washer/Dryer hookup is on bottom floor also. Upstairs features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The back patio is perfect for lounging, reading, entertaining, ......... I could go on and on. Contact your favorite realtor and make your appointment today.

509 Saddlewood Lane, Montgomery, 36109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Townhouse | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great townhome that offers a garage/workshop! This home offers 3 bedrooms, with the master offering 2 walk-in closets. One of the walk-in closets can be converted to a private bath in the master and is already plumbed. There is a nice, private courtyard, covered patio creating a great area for entertaining and relaxing. There is a fireplace in the great room, dining area and a half bath on the first floor. The roof is approximately 4 years old.

