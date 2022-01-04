Homes for sale in Boston: New listings

(BOSTON, MA) Looking for a house in Boston? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

17 Clement Street, Malden, 02148 7 Beds 4 Baths | $869,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Location! Location! Location!!! A large nicely maintained single family home two blocks from the Malden Center T station on a dead end side street. This home boast a grand stair case, new print hardwood floors and new Vinyl floor with 10 rooms and 2 additional rooms in the attic. Featuring 7 good sized bedrooms (one of them no closet) with 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath great for a large extended family. The house has two gas heating systems, two hot water tanks and (1) 100AM electric breakers panel. The second floor includes a kitchen set up with no stove or oven with the possibility to convert to a multi family home. The home is situated on a flat corner lot with a 6 car driveway. Everything you need is within close proximity including easy access to the highway, T station, shopping, restaurants and schools.

51 Fulton Street, Dedham, 02026 4 Beds 3 Baths | $939,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1920

A Unique 1920's Dedham Federal Colonial boasting over 1900 sqft., nestled in a Private neighborhood with all your modern-day Amenities. Entering the Foyer, you are greeted by a formal dining room and an Elegant Living room with a very private TV Room situated just off of it. In addition, the main level consists of a full bathroom, an updated kitchen and a beautiful screened-in porch looking over a well-manicured landscaping. On to the second level, you have 4 spacious Bedrooms and 2 Full updated Bathrooms. The property offers endless amounts of entertaining space and possibilities for enhancements. Enjoy the central location offers an unparalleled convenience to Dedham's abundance of amenities it has to offer.

25 Messinger St, Boston, 02126 3 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,121 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is a nice one folks. granite counter top. Furnace is 9yrs old, roof is also 9yrs old. Partially finished basement with a wet bar. Great neighborhood to raise a family. You have access to the park, public transportation, commuter rail and much more. A little TLC and you have a Gem. Come and see for yourselves. First showing will be the open house. Deadline for offers is Monday 1/10 at 2pm.

41 Arborway, Boston, 02130 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,167 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Charm abounds in this meticulously maintained home in prime location, minutes to Arnold Arboretum, Jamaica Pond & shops in Jamaica Center. This magnificent 5 bedroom BRICK Colonial w/detached 2-car GARAGE features grand rooms on 3 living levels, perfect for both formal and informal living.The main level features an inviting foyer opening to a sophisticated Living Room with fireplace, an oversized formal Dining Room, study and a beautifully remodeled GRANITE kitchen with top of the line appliances, butler's pantry and plenty of cabinet space & COMPLETELY RENOVATED sun porch. 2nd floor features 3 large bedrooms as well as a Primary suite, complete w/elegant fireplace, dressing area & renovated full bath. The third floor features the 5th bedroom perfect for teenager or private office, full bath and plenty of storage space or expansion potential.The basement includes a laundry room, family room or play room. This majestic home sits on an oversized lot, providing a quiet oasis to city life.

