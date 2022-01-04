Urban living in Fort Myers without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(FORT MYERS, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Fort Myers’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

3851 Tilbor Cir, Fort Myers, 33916 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Townhouse | 1,829 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the highly desirable community of Lindsford is a MUST SEE. This 2 CAR GARAGE townhome built in 2018 not only has one of the best lake views, but it has been well maintained and is ready for its new owners. Downstairs has beautiful tile throughout, with white kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, upgraded light fixtures and a large island bar for gatherings. Upstairs is where you will find a large laundry room, 2 guest bedrooms, guest bath and Master Bedroom/Bath. The Master Bath has dual vanity sinks, that provides a ton of counter space, plus a large walk in shower. The Master also features an oversized walk-in closet that has custom shelving. The Spacious Lanai area has an oversized paver sitting area, for you to sit back and listen to the relaxing fountain on the lake. There are also accordion hurricane shutters that have been installed on the second floor. Lindsford has LOW HOA FEES which offers a gated community, community pool and jogging/walking paths. It's Located in Fort Myers within close proximity to Colonial Blvd, Six Mile Cypress and the ever popular Downtown area.

4403 Foremast Ct, Fort Myers, 33919 2 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Townhouse | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great end unit townhouse with 2 master suites on upper level, beautiful updates, and over-sized single car private garage! Enjoy the opened-up kitchen area with island and bar seating, new cabinets & appliances, granite counters and tile floor that looks like wood planks. A glass door leads out to a private large screened patio with peaceful view of pond and fountain. View to the west includes the village pool and gazebo with gorgeous sunset color from the living room and one of the master BR suites. Your low monthly amenity fee includes golf on 18 holes, tennis on 13 Har-Tru courts, Pickleball, Bocce, deep water marina slip (based on wait list), 2 bars/restaurant, entertainment, clubs and more. Come see for yourself why The Landings Yacht Golf & Tennis Club has the best and most affordable country club lifestyle in SW Florida!

8591 Athena Ct, Lehigh Acres, 33971 2 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Townhouse | 1,191 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful townhouse in a great gated community. This is a very sought after END UNIT which offers 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 1 car attached garage. Each bedroom have its ensuite bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up to a large dining/living area that leads to a screened lanai overlooking landscaped area. End units have 2 large side windows that really brightens up the whole 1st floor, what a difference ! Never A/C and hot water heater. This very well maintained, gated community offers lawn and landscape maintenance, a beautiful lakefront community center with large pool + kids pool + playground, billard table, exercise room, ... all this with low HOA fees. Great location with easy access to I-75, airport, shopping, ... Tenant in place until Feb 28th, 2022..*** See Remarks for showings ***

8995 Somerset Blvd, Fort Myers, 33919 2 Beds 2 Baths | $198,500 | Townhouse | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Sellers are taking back up offers on this listing. Move in this amazing 2/2 corner townhouse. This location is so convenient to art, theaters, shopping, fabulous restaurants and grocery stores. Owners have put so many improvements to this home....new flooring, new kit solid wood cabinets, granite counters, updated baths with tiled shower, hurricane windows, a/c, and hot water heater. NEW roof just recently added. Floor plan offer a loft. Perfect for family entertainment, den or office space. Volume ceilings are amazing and the natural light is tremendous. Great side yard is ideal for kids or pets and outdoor lanai is spacious and private. Patio can be screened in for more year round enjoyment. The gated community has spa/hot tub and community pool that has been resurfaced. NO FLOOD INS required here!! And LOW FEES!!

