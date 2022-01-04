Take a look at these Savannah condominiums on the market now

(SAVANNAH, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Savannah or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

340 W Jones Street, Savannah, 31401 3 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Condominium | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Two-story end unit at Gardens on Jones on the fashionable west side of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District. This magnificent 3 BR/3.5 BA condo offers elevator access, gated reserved parking below, and great natural light with western-facing exposure. Originally built in 1999 and recently renovated, this elegant condominium features built-in bookcases, laundry room, an open kitchen design, large primary bedroom suite in addition to two additional bedroom/bathroom ensuites. A covered patio overlooks a private gated courtyard garden with large fountain. Filled with luxury details, this bright, spacious condo is conveniently located steps from Crystal Beer Parlor, Noble Fare, Pulaski Square, Chatham Square and the best of downtown Savannah.

For open house information, contact Staci M Donegan, Seabolt Brokers LLC at 912-233-6609

3 River Walk Drive, Savannah, 31410 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,500 | Condominium | 1,307 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Excellent opportunity to purchase and update this downstairs condo in River Walk. Features include 3 bedrooms and two baths plus a screened porch. Make this your primary or second home. There are 24 condos total for an enjoyable setting with nice tree coverage. This convenient Wilmington Island location is a short drive to shopping, restaurants and Tybee. Schedule an appointment today. This won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jan B Lynes, Lynes Realty & Development Co at 912-898-1600

12502 Apache Avenue, Savannah, 31419 2 Beds 3 Baths | $243,900 | Condominium | 1,714 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Best Buy around! This Condo is inside gated community that features a pool, club house and private boat dock. Beautiful new windows and sliding back doors, bathroom updates, features carpet and tile floors that are barely a year old. Back deck overlooking Marsh and Hoover Creek has storage room. Great room with Fireplace. Located on the Southside of Savannah right off 204. Easy access to anywhere in Savannah or Richmond Hill in Minutes! Great home or Investment Property!

For open house information, contact Bonny Parker, Bodaford Realty LLC at 912-459-2555

125 E Broad Street, Savannah, 31401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Condominium | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Located in the heart of downtown Savannah, this recently renovated condo has it all!!! First floor unit, washer /dryer in unit, high ceilings, large kitchen with updated cabinetry and appliances, huge closets throughout, and exposed brick walls. Close to many favorite restaurants and shops. The building is one block from Broughton Street!!! Perfect for those looking to live downtown or have a second home in our lovely city. One member of LLC that owns property is a Georgia licensed realtor.

For open house information, contact Deborah Haupt, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001