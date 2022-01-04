Take a look at these homes on the Sarasota market now

(Sarasota, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sarasota will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4947 Commonwealth Drive, Sarasota, 34242 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,744 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bedroom home is the perfect place to vacation where you live. Situated on Siesta Key, this West Indies style home is a tropical retreat; and, with four en-suite bedrooms, is large enough for you and your guests. The main level boasts a soaring foyer. As you enter you will be delighted by the warmth of the refinished hard wood floor, and the light space that welcomes you home. The living room features a high ceilings, a dual sided ceiling fan and high windows flooding the room with filtered sunshine. The cozy gas fireplace makes this the perfect spot to gather with friends on a lovely cool Florida evening. The formal dining room has tray ceilings. The spacious center Island gourmet kitchen, with new gas cooktop, features slab granite counters, stainless appliances, wine cooler and a chef’s desk. Walk upstairs or take the elevator to the master suite. This space, with three walk-in closets, a wet bar, and balcony overlooking the lush back yard is a tranquil sanctuary. Imagine retreating here after a day on the beach. Luxuriate and recharge in the master bath with granite, travertine, 7 head shower, and soaking tub. Step outside and you will find the outdoor are as compelling as the inside. Beautifully designed with distinctive pergola and large heated swim-spa, this is the perfect place to end another gorgeous day in Paradise. Meticulously maintained, and built to high standards, this home has impact windows all around, a full house fire extinguishing system and top of the line finishes. The over-sized garage has room for 2-3 cars, a work area, and offers plenty of storage. Located just minutes from world renowned Siesta Key Beach, the proximity to downtown Sarasota makes it easy to take advantage of all the dining, shopping, cultural and recreational offerings of the area.

For open house information, contact Steve Abbe, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-383-6411

16751 Blackwater Terrace, Bradenton, 34202 2 Beds 2 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Very well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Del Webb which is one of the most sought after communities in the area. Here is your chance to own a home in Del Webb in Lakewood Ranch. You can't help but love living the life here. The HVAC System has an Ultra Violet Light and Air Purifier. This is a Pulte Home Martin Ray Model. Ideal center Kitchen Island to accommodate cooking space, entertaining and room for 6 to sit at, very versatile. Kitchen counters are Quartz and cabinets are soft close. Master Shower is walk in with grab bars. Screened lanai with pavers. 2 Car Garage with Golf Cart space. Hurricane Shutters for the home are secured in the garage. Community offers a fantastic clubhouse and a separate restaurant on site. Numerous activities to enjoy if interested. Pickelball, Tennis, Bocce Ball, Heated Resort Style Pool and Hot Tub. Excellent gym and workout rooms. Restaurant offers pool service.

For open house information, contact Nancy Fish-Mooney, WAGNER REALTY at 941-756-7800

2423 Apache Street, Sarasota, 34231 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1986

LOCATION LOCATION for this 910 sq ft under air 2 bed 2 bath home with the opportunity to enlarge just minutes from world famous Siesta Key public beach, major shopping along with retail and restaurants. The home is nestled within mature landscaping offering you privacy as the home is located on Apache St in unincorporated Sarasota County where there are No HOA restrictions in a NON-Deed Restricted Community which makes this an ideal location for a 30 day vacation rental, Home Based businesses or allowed parking of service vehicles, RV's and Boats. Upstairs offers a finished permitted utility room (240sqft) that does not count for the 910sqft under air. The utility room is plumbed for air condition as well as the garage. The garage was once converted to a third bedroom but the wall has since been removed but the AC is still there. If school district is important to you the home is in an excellent school district with Riverview High and Philippi Shores or the Out-of-Door Academy on Siesta Key

For open house information, contact Sheri Wofford, BETTER HOMES & GARDENS REAL ESTATE ATCHLEY PROPERT at 941-556-9100

7243 Cloister Drive, Sarasota, 34231 1 Bed 1 Bath | $194,900 | Condominium | 701 Square Feet | Built in 1984

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, Gulf Gate Gardens, newly remodeled executive 1bed/1bath over looking the pool. Brand new HVAC including duct work, new appliances and new Livingroom Hurricane PGT windows scheduled to be installed on or before 1/21/2022. Beautiful Lanai with sliding doors providing option to expand living area. Upgraded granite Kitchen, washer/dryer hook up and remolded bath. Master offers barn door access to large walk-in closet with access to additional storage in attic and separate storage locker! Located in highly sought after Gulf Gate neighborhood, less then 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach, walking distance to Library and close to fabulous restaurants and shopping. Fantastic area and friendly community. This unit will not last. Seller will review offers starting 1/2/2022.

For open house information, contact Jodi Fleming, SUNSET REALTY at 941-923-3351