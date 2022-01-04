Take a look at these homes for sale in Lakeland

(Lakeland, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lakeland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2524 Lawndale Road, Lakeland, 33801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This doesn’t happen very often but this gem of a home is back on the market. This home is ready to move in now and ready for its next owner. Don’t miss out your opportunity on this Completely Renovated 4/2 home in Lakeland, FL. This home is perfect for Investors or a Family just starting out. The home has amazing finishes. Close to major roads and I4. From the floors, to bathrooms to bedrooms this is a gem in this neighborhood. Spacious Master bedroom and beautiful kitchen remodeled from the ground up. Your not going to find a home that has this many custom finishes, don’t wait any further come and schedule your showing and see for yourself. There is not going to be many opportunities for a house like this to come available. Downtown Lakeland 10 minutes away with great shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. You are next to multiple colleges, Southeastern, Polk State and Travis. You can stop searching now! Welcome to Lakeland!!

396 Seawane Circle, Auburndale, 33823 2 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Mobile Home | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A very active 55 and over Resort Community, with lots of amenities and activities! Negotiable furnishings. Two spacious bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closet and large private bath! Huge open living and dining room with beautiful furniture and even a big screen TV!! It has a large, wonderful kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertops and kitchen table and chairs! There is a nice finished lanai with tile flooring, glass windows and separate a/c with beautiful water views! Extras include laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans, newer appliances, painted driveway and nice storage shed!!! ABOUT THE COMMUNITY The Hamptons Golf and Country Club has an activities director that creates a monthly calendar of activities, there is something to do everyday! Newly updated/renovated clubhouse with a library, exercise room, billiards room, ball room, computer center with free WIFI, card tables, game room, TV room, recreation hall and a banquet hall. There are plenty of outdoor amenities to enjoy updated heated swimming pool, and hot tub, lighted tennis and shuffleboard courts, horseshoes, half court basketball, pickle ball, bocce ball, stocked ponds for catch and release, and more! Dog park for your fur-babies! RV and boat storage, pet areas The Hamptons Golf and Country Club is a prestigious golf course community and a golfers dream come true! Golf, golf, & more golf right at home! 18-Hole Golf Course, Putting Green & Golf Pro Shop All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection by appropriate professionals. American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay Inc. cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information or condition of this property. Measurements are approximate.The buyer assumes full responsibility for obtaining all current rates of lot rent, fees, and pass-on costs. Additionally, the buyer is responsible for obtaining all rules, regulations, pet policies, etc., associated with the community, park, or home from the community/park manager. American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay Inc is not responsible for quoting of said fees or policies.

1929 Beechwood Drive, Lakeland, 33803 3 Beds 1 Bath | $233,500 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great opportunity to own this Move-In Ready 3bedrooms /1bath home in a great location close to everything. Completely Remodeled and All new paint outside and inside. Don't miss your chance to see it!

2836 Prestwick Drive, Lakeland, 33803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,181 Square Feet | Built in 1999

BACK ON THE MARKET!!! $20K SELLER CONCESSION!!!!!!!This fabulous home is located within the highly sought after GRASSLANDS community and has a 24 hour guarded gate. This two story home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, as well as a two car garage. The luxury and opulence you've been waiting for is finally here! Located on a gorgeous body of water and overlooking the 10th green, enjoy time on the screened patio on the lower level or on the full open balcony on the second level. Upon entering you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and the first of two living rooms. Beautiful custom made drapes frame two sets of french doors that lead out to the downstairs screened lanai where you can enjoy morning coffee or evening drinks in style. The second set of french doors are in the small but beautiful breakfast area. The kitchen has bright and cheerful cabinetry, solid surface countertops and a small built in desk. Let's not forget about the formal dining room with it's magnificent crystal chandelier that will dazzle the senses. Tons of natural light floods in through all of the beautiful windows and a view of the water can be seen throughout. The master bedroom and ensuite master bath are on the first floor, along with a guest room and an amazing second full bath. The master bath is lavish with a step up full soaking tub, large separate walk in shower, private water closet, dual sinks and vanity with a makeup counter. The master suite has not one but two walk in closets. The first is unusually large and the second can only be described as massive and amazing. The enormous walk in closet comes complete with top of the line closet organization, including full length mirrors, shoe organizers and a built in safe for valuables. The inside laundry room is just through the master walk in closet. The lovely winding staircase with wrought iron detailing takes you upstairs to the private guest suite, with full size living area and full bathroom. The living space upstairs has a custom built entertainment center that stays with the home. There is also an office at the top of the stairs. A beautiful built in bookcase in the hallway greets you as you approach office. Your guests will be pampered staying in their own private second story apartment, complete with beautiful balcony facing the water. Keeping this home tidy will be a breeze with the whole house vacuum system. This home has been well cared for and attention to detail is everywhere you look. Please call today to schedule your private showing!

