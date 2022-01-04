ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Urban living in Boise without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

 2 days ago

(BOISE, ID) These Boise townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Boise, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzD0g_0dcWlI6L00

None, Boise, 83704

3 Beds 3 Baths | $455,990 | Townhouse | 2,278 Square Feet | Built in None

The Targhee by Hubble Homes is a new three story townhome plan offering everything you've been dreaming of in your new home. The main floor is bright and open, the kitchen overlooks the dining and great room. The top floor is home to the owner's suite and two additional bedrooms. The bottom floor offers plenty of space for everyone that can even be turned into an optional guest suite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPeVW_0dcWlI6L00

4400 W Pasadena Dr, Boise, 83705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Townhouse | 2,247 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Enjoy fantastic views from this 3 bed, 2.5 bath end unit at Hillcrest Place, located next to the Hillcrest Golf Course near the 12th hole. This 2-story unit features a coveted one car garage + carport, gated front entry, beautiful landscaping w/water feature out front + lovely back patio facing the green. Home features fresh paint & boasts '70's charm w/stone fireplace, built-ins, floor to ceiling windows + tons of storage! Upper floor features all 3 bedrooms including a large primary suite w/private bath & balcony. Fabulous WFH detached office right off the back patio w/cozy fireplace & big picture window. Central Boise location close to freeway, downtown, BSU, mall & airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rC6N_0dcWlI6L00

10808 W Freestyle Lane, Eagle, 83714

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,999 | Townhouse | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Denmark. Foothill View Lot. Maintenance Free. Backs up to the Eagle Sports Park. Clean modern finishes, vaulted ceilings, large windows & covered patio with full foothill views. Kitchen has a 10' quartz peninsula w/ "waterfall" finish, Cafe' appliances, beverage ctr, walk in pantry w/ quartz appliance shelf. Master Bath has both Tile&Quarts, dual vanities & frame-less glass shower. Tile 2nd bath. Fireplace with floating hearth & tile. Dual zone high efficiency HVAC. On-demand water heater. HOA maintains all landscaping and exterior of homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzxZO_0dcWlI6L00

3118 N Network Ln, Boise, 83704

3 Beds 3 Baths | $461,990 | Townhouse | 2,278 Square Feet | Built in None

The Targhee by Hubble Homes is a new three story townhome plan offering everything you've been dreaming of in your new home. The main floor is bright and open, the kitchen overlooks the dining and great room. The top floor is home to the owner's suite and two additional bedrooms. The bottom floor offers plenty of space for everyone that can even be turned into an optional guest suite.

