On the hunt for a home in Fayetteville? These houses are on the market

(Fayetteville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fayetteville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4610 Dow, Fayetteville, 28314 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,000 | Townhouse | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Don't miss out on this well maintained townhome in Three Colonies! Conveniently located to all your shopping and entertainment needs, this 3 bedroom home is ready for its new owners. Enjoy the private fenced patio while entertaining family and friends or spend the day on the community tennis courts or at the pool! Call to schedule your private showing!

738 Hedgelawn Way, Fayetteville, 28311 2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Townhouse | 911 Square Feet | Built in 1983

2 bed 2 bath Townhome located in Fayetteville NC. Tenant occupied, 24 hour notice to show. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

5017 N Sumac Circle, Fayetteville, 28304 6 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Come and check this unusual find home! Great for a large family with 6 bedrooms 2 baths brick home & more storage than normally found. This home is 2583 sq ft on one level with new floors throughout the main level. The spacious large family room has a wood burning fireplace and plenty of room for everyone. The kitchen comes with w/Breakfast counter and a large dining room area to seat a dining table for eight people with beautiful antique pine panel. Along with a nice sitting room coming in from the front entrance. Bathrooms are located on the opposite ends of the home. A private office or craft room is located off the large living room with a separate entry door. Also coming into the home from the carport leads you to an oversize laundry room & pantry area or could be /office space/ mudroom. The backyard has a large 25X24 Storage/workshop building w/ storage upstairs in a loaf area. This home was loved and shared by only one family with room to personalize to suit your own taste.

