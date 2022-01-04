ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Park Elementary's Athenafest returns after two-year break

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi ISD's Windsor Park Elementary announced Monday it will be bringing back the family-friendly Athenafest to commemorate the school's 45th anniversary.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school said Athenafest is scheduled for Friday, April 29.

It will be the first festival at the new campus.

Athenafest is the annual school fundraiser for Windsor Park Elementary. It normally includes a carnival setting with several activities, games, food, silent auction, inflatables and more. It's a community event that draws in current and former Owls of Windsor Park.

Principal Kimberly Bissell said past students will be able to finally visit the new campus and catch up with friends and faculty while partaking in fun events. She said she is excited for the return of Athenafest.

"It means an opportunity for us to connect with our community and our community at-large," Bissell said. "We're looking forward to getting a chance to visit with our extended family and a chance to share all of the great things we do at Windsor Park."

More information will be released as time gets closer. To stay informed, visit windsorpark.ccisd.us or facebook.com/PTA-Windsor-Park-Elementary-School-324889174662 .

If you go

WHAT: Windsor Park's Athenafest

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29

WHERE: 4525 S. Alameda St.

COST: Free to enter, but tickets must be purchased to play games and get food

John Oliva covers education and community news in South Texas. Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Windsor Park Elementary's Athenafest returns after two-year break

