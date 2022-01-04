These houses are for sale in Anchorage

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Looking for a house in Anchorage? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

10233 Prince William Circle, Anchorage, 99515 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,808 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Impeccably built and maintained estate overlooking the Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge. Rare bluff property available! Bluff and/or mountain views from every window. Timeless design and style with soaring windows, two story double sided gas fireplace, Sapele wood doors with fir trim & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen has Quartzite counters, custom cabinetry, dual sinks, dual dishwashers and walk-in pantry with custom cabinetry & Quartz counters. Main level corner office just off the entry. Dual master suites, one on each level. Main level master suite has deck access, Jotul Stove and stunning ensuite with massive walk through closet! Dual laundry rooms with dumbwaiter. Large 4 car garage has custom built-ins, stainless steel filet station & sink + shower. Radiant in floor heat & air conditioning. Power blinds throughout. Expansive deck in the back and radiant heated front patio. One of the most well built homes in Anchorage! Excellent cul-de-sac location in Resolution Point, 6 miles from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

8132 E 6Th Avenue, Anchorage, 99504 3 Beds 2 Baths | $272,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Three bedroom, two bath home with an oversized 2 car garage. Lot is surrounded by privacy fence. Wrap around deck for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Brand new stove!

3202 Woodland Park Drive, Anchorage, 99517 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Vintage Spenard ranch home with basement, storage sheds, additional alley access. Close to schools, services, midtown, space for garden, pets.

