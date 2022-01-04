ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fire at large homeless camp in Colorado Springs spreads to trees before firefighters put it out

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Flames from a fire at a large homeless camp north of downtown Colorado Springs spread to nearby trees before firefighters put it out Monday night, police said.

A fire was reported just after 9 p.m. near Fillmore Street and Steel Drive along Interstate 25. Officers and Colorado Springs firefighters found "a sizable transient camp with active flames" that spread to surrounding trees, police said in a report.

The fire was extinguished by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

No homes were at risk. The exact size of the fire is unknown.

No suspects have been identified but the Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team is investigating the cause of the fire and those responsible for it.

