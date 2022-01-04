Take a look at these Pensacola condominiums on the market now

(PENSACOLA, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Pensacola condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

13601 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507 3 Beds 3 Baths | $844,000 | Condominium | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Enjoy stunning views from this 17th floor, 3 bedroom, 3 bath Beach Colony Penthouse! This large Gulf Front balcony allows plenty of room for entertaining family and friends or just taking in the sights and sounds of life at the beach. Among the many features of this furnished and recently painted residence are a new air conditioning unit in 2019, granite countertops in the kitchen, tile flooring in the living room, dining room and master bedroom, remodeled master bath including a new shower, window treatments include plantation shutters throughout the unit as well as an additional storage closet outside the front door for all your beach toys. Also included with the purchase of this unit is a 1 year "Home Warranty Plan" for peace of mind. The Beach Colony complex features a gated entrance, 3 swimming pools including an indoor heated pool, tennis courts, a dog walk, fitness room with state of the art equipment as well as a full time maintenance department and on-site Association Manager. For additional security the elevators require a security code for operation. Primary residence, second home or investment property this Penthouse unit will meet or exceed your expectations! Please click on the Virtual Tour link to view the residence.

For open house information, contact Michael Ricketts, MIKE RICKETTS REALTY INC. at 850-450-6674

7101 Joy St, Pensacola, 32504 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,275 | Condominium | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Superb location and convenient to the interstate, university mall, university hospital, UWF, both naval bases and more! Private upstairs end unit with two spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage space. Open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well. Full-size washer and dryer included. Private balcony out back. Pre-wired for security system. Pool located across the parking lot. Association takes care of lawn and superstructure. Sorry, no pets allowed.

For open house information, contact Glenn Dorsey, MYHOMESPOT.COM at 850-453-5555

14500 River Rd, Pensacola, 32507 3 Beds 3 Baths | $724,900 | Condominium | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 2007

3 BR 3 BA unit at the highly sought after, low-density, gated community of La Serena. Beautiful condo with custom decor and furnishings, high ceilings, crown molding, Quartz countertops, stainless kitchen aid appliances, wine chiller and ice machine. Waterfront amenities incl. 2 pools & spas, boat pier, fitness, steam room, sauna, tennis & grill area. Unit comes with storage unit #41 and parking spot #34. Live the coastal life here!

For open house information, contact Tucker Shaver, Signature Properties at 251-609-9292

4050 Indigo Dr, Pensacola, 32507 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,000 | Condominium | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Stunning Waterfront and beach front views. 3 fully furnished bedrooms, 2 queen and 1 queen/couch futon perfect for sleeping or use as office. This gated secure neighborhood has covered parking outdoor pool and pier for fishing. Property adjoins Navy wildlife refuge to the east. Very Private setting. Beaches, Shopping Target/Walmart, and NAS all within minutes to this location. Relax on your lanai and watch dolphins, pelicans and the osprey. 2 Car Parking Spaces only. This property requires participation in the MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee. Additional information on this program can be found upon submission of application.

For open house information, contact Luke Street, Main Street Property Management Group LLC at 850-473-1300