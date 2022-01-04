Top homes for sale in Mobile

(Mobile, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mobile will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

111 Lake Front Drive, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautifully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Home has a new 24 Seer Energy Efficient HVAC System with Humidity Control and under Warranty! Also there is a programmable thermostat and you can even control the system from your phone. The beautiful brick fireplace with wood storage, two skylights and a built-in desk area make the large living room a great place to enjoy your family. The gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, a separate dining room, vinyl plank flooring in most of the living areas, and recently painted walls make this the perfect home for you! You will find carpet in all the bedrooms and both baths have tile floors. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and the master bath has double sinks with a granite countertop. All the bedrooms have plenty of closet space and there is a large closet in the hallway for extra storage. Also there is a large laundry room, a mud room for easy transition from outside to inside, and a doggy door! There is even a storage room off of the double carport! The front yard has a sprinkler system and you will find a nice patio in the back with a large fenced back yard. All the appliances, including the Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer come with this home! A Home Warranty is also provided! This wonderful Daphne Subdivision has an 18 Hole Championship Golf Course, a Park, Disc Golf Course, 3 Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Horse Stables, and property owner discounts at The Back Deck Bar and Grille which was formerly the Lake Forest Yacht Club on the bay which was recently renovated. There is also a Lake Forest Women’s Club and Lake Forest Garden Club! This neighborhood is near I-10, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Medical Facilities and Shopping! Come see this home soon before it’s too late! All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer or buyer’s agent to verify all information.

10606 Secretariat Blvd, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 3 Baths | $474,731 | Single Family Residence | 2,435 Square Feet | Built in None

Highly desirable Jubilee Farms subdivision located in the heart of Daphne AL.This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home features a split living plan with a large open family room, corner gas log fireplace, spacious kitchen, and breakfast room. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is equipped with Samsung Stainless steel appliances and comes with painted white cabinets. The large masters suite leads into your master bath with a soaking tub, dual vanities, painted white cabinets, granite counters, a separate ceramic tile shower, and 2 large closets. This home will come with a 6-zone irrigation system, gold fortified construction for huge insurance savings. Smart Homes package including wifi smart light switches for the kitchen, living area, and carriage lights on the garage, smart wifi garage door opener, RING® doorbell, outdoor camera, hub, and smart thermostat. Truland Homes builds at the Gold Fortified Level and the home includes a full 1-year builder and PWSC warranty. Jubilee Farms amenities include a 6400 square feet clubhouse with a yoga room, fitness center, gourmet kitchen, game rooms, 8300 square feet zero entry pool with a 20 ft. water slide, splash pad, playground, stocked ponds and walking trails. Call or come by today for a tour of this floor plan and others.

5653 Nevius, Mobile, 36619 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Good bones but needs a reno, has 4 nice size bedrooms with large family area and large living room/Dining room combo. Large lot with commercial potential. This is an estate sale. Driveway is shared with neighbor.

10366 Ruffian Route, Daphne, 36526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,380 | Single Family Residence | 1,641 Square Feet | Built in None

The Aria is a 1,641 sq.ft., 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car As you enter the Aria, the foyer leads to the fabulous open kitchen featuring a large pantry and island with overhang that overlooks the family room. The bedroom suite has a roomy attached bathroom, double bowl vanity, 5 shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are to the front of the home, on either side of the second full bath. Multiple closets to store all your accessories, laundry room. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

