Check out these houses for sale in Lubbock

519 39Th Street, Lubbock, 79404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome Home! Brand NEW roof! This super cute 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home was built in 2007! It is now ready for a new owner, after some touch up! This one is convenient to the highway, and would be perfect as a first home, or to add to an investment portfolio! Vinyl plank flooring through all the bedrooms, and Ceramic tile runs through the kitchen/living area! Come check this one out before it is gone.

9801 Weatherford Ave., Lubbock, 79424 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,717 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Walk in and fall in love with this beautifully updated and immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Updates include granite countertops, new fixtures, vinyl plank throughout, designer tile in the bathrooms and a new roof in 2020. Get cozy in front of the brick fireplace in the spacious living room that opens up to the gorgeous kitchen. There is plenty of storage in the kitchen including a pantry. The large owner's suite features a luxurious bathroom with a separate tub and shower, two sinks and two closets. The two secondary bedrooms also offer plenty of room to spread out. The laundry room and mud bench lead out to the garage, that features epoxy flooring and extra shelves for great storage. Spray foam insulation in the attic keep this home energy efficient throughout the year. The well maintained yard, dog run and high quality fence complete this home to make it a 10/10. Must see!

2118 16Th Street, Lubbock, 79401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Perfect portfolio addition located in South Overton, a growing area of Lubbock and quick access to Texas Tech! This home is being sold as part of a package, please contact your local realtor today for more information!

10504 Ave X, Lubbock, 79423 4 Beds 2 Baths | $283,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction in beautiful Fox Ridge, offering 4 bedrooms, and two full baths. Beautiful colors, open floor plan, granite and stainless steel appliances! Don't miss this amazing home on a quiet cul-de-sac!

