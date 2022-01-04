House hunt Akron: See what’s on the market now

(Akron, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Akron. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

555 Hyman Ave, New Franklin, 44319 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome to this beautiful-one owner home impeccably maintained. Built in 1955, this home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bathrooms and is approximately 1158 square feet, with a full basement including a finished bedroom and rec room comprising an additional 480 sq. ft for a total of over 1600 sq. ft. Full 2 car attached garage, and a new roof in 2020, Conveniently located in the Pin Oak Park Association of Portage Lakes, just a 5 minute walk to your own private park with launch ramp, swim beach area with fresh sand, and plenty of parking for your picnic or family events. Also even closer walking distance to the Tudor House and Portage Lakes State Park-practically in your back yard! A free 1 yr Home Warranty is included.

For open house information, contact Karla D Richards, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

21 Furnace St, Akron, 44308 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located in the vibrant Northside Arts District - this unique loft is truly one of a kind. Private foyer opens to a cozy great room with floor to ceiling windows/slider, fireplace and incredible views overlooking the national park. The dining area is perfect for evening meals and features an accent brick wall with an eclectic light fixture. The kitchen is a chefs dream with full overlay cabinets, ample counterspace, stainless appliances and brick backsplash. The master suite is quite spacious and features a private bath with double vanity sinks and a walk-in closet - perfect for your wardrobe. The guest bedroom has great views and a full bathroom with a nice soaking tub. The laundry room lends additional storage. Northside offers a simplistic lifestyle - concerige services, resident limo, geothermal heating, heated garage and onsite storage available. From your doorstep you can enjoy the national park, restaurants, shops and minutes from downtown attractions.

For open house information, contact Cassie Testa, Testa Real Estate Group at 330-928-0065

678 East Buchtel Ave, Akron, 44304 5 Beds 5 Baths | $105,500 | Townhouse | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1992

680 E Buchtel Ave is an awesome layout condominium with 5 bedrooms all with own keyed lock doors, 5 bathroom condo so each person has their own toilet and sink and then shared tub/shower for the 4 units upstairs and the 1st floor bedroom has a full hall bath to use. Condo also has an in-unit laundry room on the 1st floor. The galley kitchen off the HUGE Living Room comes complete with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There is also a nice patio off the Living Room with 2 separate large sliding glass doors with small yard for your use. There is plenty of parking with tons of parking spaces and you can park in the lot right in front of the entry to each building. The condominium fee covers the exterior and the trash. These unique designs were originally built for off campus student housing however they can be rented to separate individuals as room rentals or they can be rented to a group for group homes or families or even an office space for this low cost! There are several condominiums available so whether you wish to buy one of several, we can put together a package price as well, call for details. Close proximity to Akron Hospitals, University, shopping, eateries, Route 8 for quick access to Interstate 77 and Interstate 76 near the central interchange for traveling North, South, East or West and just a half hour or so to Cleveland. Professionally managed and maintained, rental services offered, call today for more details and a virtual tour then an onsite appt to view!

For open house information, contact Lesa Lillibridge, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

1636 Cypress Ct, Stow, 44224 3 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Townhouse | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This Rosecliff townhome radiates elegance by blending sophistication and low-maintenance living. The first floor features soaring 9 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with 42" upgraded white cabinetry, large island, ample counter space, and a pantry for extra storage. In the main living area, the great room opens into the dining room and kitchen, ideal for gatherings. Upstairs, a loft, 2 spacious guest bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room offer complete comfort. In your luxury owner's suite, find TWO walk-in closets, Roman shower, and elevated dual vanities. Welcome home to The Rosecliff. Call to schedule your showing today! To Be Built. Photos for representation only.

For open house information, contact Karen E Richardson, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211