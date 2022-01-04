Townhomes of Madison: See what’s on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MADISON, WI) If you’re on the market for a home in Madison, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEJJK_0dcWl6as00

218 S Hamilton St, Madison, 53704

1 Bed 2 Baths | $630,000 | Townhouse | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Live where you work, or work where you live – the best of both worlds in a prime downtown Madison location! The possibilities are endless with these flexible use condos, which are thoughtfully designed and well-appointed with high end finishes, a clean, modern aesthetic, and onsite parking. The location can’t be beat – just a block from the Capitol square, you can walk to all that downtown has to offer, and lots of foot traffic = plenty of opportunities for your business or storefront! A loft is being added to this unit, adding 200-250 Sq. Ft. Approx. Total 1500 sq. ft., Floor Plan in design. New Construction with estimated completion date of summer 2022. Condo Fees and Documents are to be determined. Owner/Seller is WI Licensed Real Estate Agent.

For open house information, contact Jason Iverson, Coldwell Banker Success at 608-276-3161

Copyright © 2022 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1908075)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJKyC_0dcWl6as00

311 Morningside Dr, Deerfield, 53531

2 Beds 3 Baths | $223,000 | Townhouse | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Townhouse style condominium in a two-unit building. The main level offers plenty of living, dining, and kitchen space, as well as a ½ bath. Upstairs you'll find a generous primary suite, a second bedroom, full bath, and convenient laundry closet with washer and dryer included. The deck off the dining area overlooks a huge backyard that backs up to a woods and farm field. This great location is minutes from the Beltline (HWY 12/18), I-94 and I-90, or Cottage Grove Road making commuting to Madison or points east a breeze. Association fee is estimated and covers insurance for Common Elements and Association obligations.

For open house information, contact David R Dinkel, RE/MAX Property Shop at 608-764-5451

Copyright © 2022 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1924581)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ATQG_0dcWl6as00

2668 Blue Aster Blvd, Sun Prairie, 53590

3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Townhouse | 2,131 Square Feet | Built in 2007

WELCOME HOME! This beautifully desirable condo is in an ideal walkable location close to shopping, errands, and so much more! The kitchen features hardwood floors, solid surface countertops, sleek maple cabinetry, stylish tile backsplash and an amazing pantry! You will love entertaining in the open living room and adjoining sleek kitchen! Relax in the spacious living room curled up by the cozy fireplace. The main suite offers a large walk-in closet and spacious bath. The lower level is exposed, and partially finished offering an additional bedroom and large closet. Or use it as a home office or as a rec room! There is also plenty of room for storage. The laundry/mud room is the ideal space just off the garage for dropping everything after a long day. SEE IT TODAY!

For open house information, contact Josh Lavik, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-848-6990

Copyright © 2022 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1923265)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090uuX_0dcWl6as00

5690 Lexington St, Mcfarland, 53558

4 Beds 4 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 2,588 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Showings begin 12/7 (there is a chance this date will be moved out further due to sellers' current circumstances). Gorgeous condominium townhome in McFarland’s Woodland Commons community. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath, balcony, and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished lower level with an egress, 4th bedroom, and full bath, the perfect space for hosting overnight guests. Spend warm summer days grilling out on the deck, and chilly winter evenings inside cozy by the fireplace. Dedicated laundry room; private entry; pet friendly; private, 2-car attached garage. Unparalleled opportunity and location!

For open house information, contact Dan Chin Homes Team, Real Broker LLC at 608-268-0831

Copyright © 2022 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1923077)

