Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee-curious? These homes are on the market

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 2 days ago

(Tallahassee, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tallahassee. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPXDv_0dcWl5i900

5A Cherry Blossom, Tallahassee, 32317

3 Beds 2 Baths | $407,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction- COMPLETION EXPECTED 3/2022: The Dogwood Model. 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus small office area. 30 unit subdivision next to Public Library and walking distance to schools. Visit our model, The Azalea, located at 1569 Cherry Blossom Cir. **INTERIOR PHOTOS REPRESENT OUR MODEL HOME. MODEL HOME FEATURES $25,000 IN UPGRADES.

For open house information, contact Mike Ferrie, Primesouth Fezler, Russell and at 850-329-7000

Copyright © 2022 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336825)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pScch_0dcWl5i900

4413 Grace Park, Tallahassee, 32317

3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Tallahassee's First 55 and Better, Age Restricted Community. A Neighborhood Concept Inspired By Tallahassee’s Southern Roots Featuring Quaint Cottages Nestled Around One Hundred Year Old Oaks And Pocket Parks. This Is The Large Stewart I Plan. Photos are of previously built Stewart I plan, Finished Home May Differ From Photos, Several Floor Plans To Choose From, All of our homes feature Wood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Extensive Trim Detail, 8 ft Tall Doors, Wood Shelving in all Closets, Rinnai Tankless Water Heater, Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Visit The Community Club House For Details, Open Daily For Tours. Measurements Are Approximate

For open house information, contact Greg Nelson, The Naumann Group Real Estate at 850-325-1681

Copyright © 2022 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-339559)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ib2Y2_0dcWl5i900

3257 Jasmine Hill, Tallahassee, 32311

3 Beds 3 Baths | $498,145 | Single Family Residence | 2,152 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home in SouthWood LDR5 available now! New Jackson Heritage series floor plan available in SouthWood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers several custom features and a spacious open floor plan of 2,152 sq ft. Lot size and measurements approximate. Photos of Previous Model.

For open house information, contact Johanna Simpson, Capital Property Consultants at 850-878-0900

Copyright © 2022 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-338197)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ewgkz_0dcWl5i900

4824 Sw Crooked Rd, Tallahassee, 32310

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,930 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Peaceful riverfront living at its best! Rocking chair front porch and beautiful views from every angle. This home offers almost 3000 square feet of living space with a single car garage and an additional carport to house your boat. House is located on one lot with an additional lot included with the purchase. A shed is included as well as a fishing dock.

For open house information, contact Gunter Brantley, Keller Williams Town & Country at 850-201-4663

Copyright © 2022 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-338579)

See more property details

