Owning a home in Lexington is within reach with one of these condos

(LEXINGTON, KY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lexington or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Lexington condos have been selected from our classified listings:

145 Virginia Avenue, Lexington, 40508 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,500 | Condominium | 546 Square Feet | Built in 1967

UK Med Center right across the street. Recent high-end renovation. One bedroom, one bath. Assigned parking and secure bike room. HOA fee includes water, trash, snow and ice removal, Internet, lawn care and commons insurance. Buyer responsible for electric and gas (stove only uses natural gas - great for stir fry). Unit is currently rented through 7/31/2022 at $895/mo. Metrics per PVA. Buyer to confirm information.

395 Redding Road, Lexington, 40517 2 Beds 2 Baths | $183,000 | Condominium | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Don't worry about a think! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2nd floor condominium in The Oakes is the perfect mashup of maintenance free living with access to all the amenities to live as active or as carefree a lifestyle as you wish! Located within a gated community, this coveted second floor unit location features a reserved carport just a few steps away. The Oaks is located close to The Summit, Fayette Mall, and Nicholasville & Tates Creek Road corridors/The Oaks features a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse that may be reserved for private parties. Just outside the gate is Kirklevington Park, a 32-acre public park with a playground, ball park, volleyball courts, basketball courts and 1-mile walking trail. Come and see all that this unit and this community has to offer.Seller recently added a new air conditioner and hot water tank.

238 Mcdowell Road, Lexington, 40502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,000 | Condominium | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Beautiful 2nd floor condo located in the heart of Ashland Park/Chevy Chase built in the 1912. Gorgeous hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, cozy screened porch overlooks pool and pool house (common space). Privacy fencing, electronic gate, landscaping. There's an inviting glass front pool/guest house with slate floors, full kitchen, bath with jacuzzi & separate shower, changing room & large family room for overnight & other guests. HOA fee pays for all water & sewer; pool house, heated pool, basement, hall, exterior and attic electricity; lawn and pool maintenance & most repairs. Pets's ok(limit 2 sm dogs 2 cats.)

222 Bolivar Street, Lexington, 40508 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,006 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come view this unique city living space in the middle of Lexington. This property sports an industrial aesthetic throughout and has plenty of space for inner city living coming in at over 1,000 square feet with 2 bed and 2 bath. This property is within walking distance to UK campus and downtown hotspots, not to mention UK hospital. Do not let this get away. Schedule a showing today!

