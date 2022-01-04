ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townhomes of Reno: See what’s on the market

(RENO, NV) If you’re on the market for a home in Reno, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

504 Mill Street, Reno, 89502

1 Bed 2 Baths | $441,000 | Townhouse | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New and ready for you! High Street Townhomes a new community in downtown Reno walking distance to community favorites and new experiences. Each residence features quality construction with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, solid core doors exciting lighting and beautiful flooring. With the exciting midtown and downtown nearby and a hip new coffee caf next door this is sure to be the most talked about downtown opportunity.

For open house information, contact Jean Merkelbach, Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe at 177-558-87710

Copyright © 2022 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-RDW210004483)

2456 Tecumseh Way, Sparks, 89436

3 Beds 4 Baths | $471,920 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The standard features include Magnetic Luxury Vinyl Flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, shaker style cabinets, and electrical hookup in the garage for an electric car charging station. Community amenities include a sports court, BBQ & Picnic area, dog area, water feature, landscaping, walking/jogging path, Tot Lot, and additional parking. 2021/2022 fiscal tax year taxes listed are for property ONLY without a finished structure due to new construction. Photos are artistic renderings.

For open house information, contact Larissa Osborn, Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch at 775-850-7000

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210011642)

2452 Tecumseh Way, Sparks, 89436

3 Beds 4 Baths | $492,878 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The standard features in this Corner Unit include additional windows, Magnetic Luxury Vinyl Flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, shaker style cabinets, and electrical hookup in the garage for an electric car charging station. Community amenities include a sports court, BBQ & Picnic area, dog area, water feature, landscaping, walking/jogging path, Tot Lot, and additional parking. 2021/2022 fiscal tax year taxes listed are for property ONLY without a finished structure due to new construction. Photos are artistic renderings.

For open house information, contact Larissa Osborn, Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch at 775-850-7000

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210011643)

2468 Tecumseh Way, Sparks, 89436

3 Beds 4 Baths | $467,267 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The standard features include Magnetic Luxury Vinyl Flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, shaker style cabinets, and electrical hookup in the garage for an electric car charging station. Community amenities include a sports court, BBQ & Picnic area, dog area, water feature, landscaping, walking/jogging path, Tot Lot, and additional parking. 2021/2022 fiscal tax year taxes listed are for property ONLY without a finished structure due to new construction. Photos are artistic renderings.

For open house information, contact Larissa Osborn, Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch at 775-850-7000

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210008945)

