Step into home ownership in Fort Wayne with one of these condos

(FORT WAYNE, IN) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Fort Wayne condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

5258 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, 46804 2 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Condominium | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1996

**OFFER ACCEPTED. ACCEPTING BACKUP OFFERS** PRISTINE LUXURY VILLA in Aboite's desirable Coventry Villas! * 1700SF 2BR 2.5BA * LARGE UNIT * You'll enjoy the Two Story Lofted GREAT ROOM's fireplace & its Daylight Wall-of-Glass View of the Lushly Landscaped Grounds! * COOK's KITCHEN - Custom Cabinets, Abundant Counters, Dining Bar, Pantry, Upgraded Stainless Appliances! * Casual Dining opens to Great Room & spills out onto Al Fresco Patio * Large Attached Family Room/Den * Comfort awaits in TWO MASTER SUITES, one up, one down, each with EnSuite Baths & Large Walk-In Closets! * Stylish Decor & Organic Color Scheme sets a peaceful tone thruout * All Appliances Upgraded & Stay * Dues include Mowing, Landscape Trimming, Bed Edging, Mulch, Fertilizer, Snow Removal, Window Washing, Walls-out Exterior Maintenance & Roof, Exercise Room & Pool! * Steps from Village of Coventry, Kroger, & Library * Close to YMCA, Lutheran, I-69 & Great Neighbors!

For open house information, contact Duane Miller, Duane Miller Real Estate at 260-437-8088

2927 Westbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, 46805 1 Bed 1 Bath | $39,900 | Condominium | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Come and take a look at this beautiful condo! Great Location! Well kept home, cozy and just ready for a new owner(s). This home is close to many restaurants, stores and other places of interest near the Downtown area. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Tracy Yost, Pinnacle Group Real Estate Services at 260-705-9555

13594 Montoro Court, Fort Wayne, 46845 3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Condominium | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 2016

OPEN HOUSE JANUARY 2, 1PM - 4PM!! Ready for maintenance-free living in a luxurious villa community in one of Fort Wayne's most desirable areas? This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home built by Star Homes by Delagrange and Richhart in The Cottages of Milagro features all of the amenities and extras you would expect in a premium home. Lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal are all included in your yearly dues. Take in the cottage-style exterior featuring lush window boxes for your spring flowers as you make your way to the cozy enclosed front porch. As you enter the foyer, natural light pours into the freshly painted and spacious open floorplan. The split main floor with all new hardwood flooring throughout is well outfitted with two bedrooms and two full baths as well as a quaint home office. The Master Suite has been newly renovated with modern finishes including a furniture-style double vanity with quartz countertops, new tile bathroom floor, sleek lighting, and a roomy walk-in shower. The kitchen boasts a generous island with seating for three, solid-surface countertops, as well as a large walk-in pantry with plenty of storage. The 10' ceiling in the Great Room shows off the corner fireplace. A perfect place for reading during those cold winter nights. The Second Level includes a walk-in attic along with the oversized third bedroom/bonus room that features ample natural light, its own full bath, and a walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Jerry Hakes, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095

10410 Meadowridge Road, Fort Wayne, 46814 4 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Condominium | 4,092 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Stunning 4 bedroom villa on a pond lot and finished walk-out basement in southwest Fort Wayne! As you pull up, you will notice the wonderful curb appeal, mature landscaping & trees, and stamped concrete walkway that take you right to the foyer entrance. Upon entering the home, you will be in awe of the spacious living room showcasing 22’ high vaulted ceilings and gigantic windows that allow you to take in the wonderful water views as well as allow for tons of natural daylight to pour throughout the home. The room transitions nicely into the dining area with large windows flanked by beautiful built-ins. You will love the kitchen as it has newer tile flooring, granite countertops with under mount sink, chevron tiled backsplash, & newer appliances that all remain with the home! 3 bedrooms are on the main floor, one of which can be used as a den/office or bedroom as it has built ins & a closet. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling and sliding glass door with access to the back deck as well as a totally remodeled en-suite with dual vanities w/ granite countertops, new tiled floor, garden tub w/ jets, walk-in tiled shower, and huge closet with floor to ceiling tamers! Also on the main floor is a dedicated laundry room w/ cabinetry + additional 1/2 bath. The finished basement has a huge living area, wet bar, 4th bedroom, and full bath. This home has numerous places to relax and take in the incredible pond views such as a newly finished 4 seasons room, large deck, or the patio off of the walk-out basement. The oversized 3 car garage has walk-up attic access as well as a 3rd bay with tons of storage & pegboard for easy organization of tools and equipment! Live the care free villa life in a great location and subdivision as Westchester Glens has convenient access to walking trails and sidewalks, shopping, and restaurants!

For open house information, contact Evan Riecke, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177