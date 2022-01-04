ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro-curious? These homes are on the market

 2 days ago

(Greensboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greensboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkyNl_0dcWl1BF00

3928 Sudley, Jamestown, 27282

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Townhouse | 1,743 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing the Durham Floor Plan with primary on the main and 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor. Open concept in main living areas. Packed with features buyers desire. Located just a few minutes from all the shops and restaurants in Jamestown. This location has quick access to major highways making it the perfect place to call home. Townhome similar to photo. Builder reserves the right to make changes. under construction New Development, Sagemount! Put Bales Chapel Road in for directions as new streets will not pick up.

For open house information, contact Earla Clark, Keller Williams Realty at 336-992-0200

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1039732)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv8sK_0dcWl1BF00

10 Provincetown, Greensboro, 27408

4 Beds 6 Baths | $939,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,510 Square Feet | Built in 1991

With classic elegance & a touch of modern updates, this home does not disappoint. Enter into cozy luxury with peace of mind. Every detail has been thought of here. Beautiful, main level hardwoods take you from lovely formal living space to Handsome wood trimmed den with built ins, wet bar and skylights. Main level designated office space leads out to your brick terrace and inground pool. From there, circle into your spacious kitchen with vaulted ceilings, new tile backsplash, large island, walk in pantry and SS appliances . Upstairs, you'll find brand new Stain Master carpet, new neutral paint, the primary bed and bath of your dreams along with 3 more bedrooms, fun updated baths, and a huge bonus area. This fantastic home checks all of the boxes. Make an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Sydney Mashburn, Wilkinson Era Real Estate at 888-892-7373

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1049230)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Bi3u_0dcWl1BF00

704 Glendale, Greensboro, 27406

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Condominium | 871 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with New countertops, vanities and flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Convenient to shopping and the highway.

For open house information, contact Julie Diggs, Keller Williams One at 336-297-4545

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1040802)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41q1cu_0dcWl1BF00

2306 Princess Ann, Greensboro, 27408

4 Beds 5 Baths | $990,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,974 Square Feet | Built in 1952

A classic beauty on one of the most magnificent lots in the heart of Greensboro! A one-of- a- kind spectacular setting on 1.78 acres in exclusive Irving Park. Enjoy formal living and dining room with custom crown moldings and large bay window. Hardwood floors throughout much of the house. The formal library features beautiful woodwork, built in shelves and fireplace. The large sunroom along the back of the home provides an abundance natural light. First floor bedroom and full bath. A large den adds to the ample amount of living space. The in-ground pool, hot tub and pool house contribute to the grandeur of this home. New roof in 2020. 2 car attached carport and woodworking room. Don't miss this rare opportunity.

For open house information, contact Mary Winstead, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Yost & Little Realty at 888-778-2276

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1023847)

