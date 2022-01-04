These houses are for sale in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Corpus Christi area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

7617 Del Rio Dr, Corpus Christi, 78413 4 Beds 4 Baths | $329,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,297 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Location, location, location! Situated right off highly desirable Oso Parkway where expansive sidewalks allow for long stretches of jogging and cycling, this 4 bedroom home boasts of neutral interior paint colors, gorgeous walnut glazed porcelain tile in traffic areas, a study and formal dining room off entrance, chef style kitchen with raised panel cabinetry with center prep island, computer nook area conveniently located next to a large living area laced with crown molding and convenient half bath, elegant red oak balustrade leading to 4 generously sized bedrooms with a hall bathroom plus shared half bath, the spacious master suite offers his/her vanities, jet tub and shower arrangement with large walk-in closet. Outside, enjoy the generously sized covered patio and enormous backyard. You won't be disappointed in this home!

4318 Ramsey St, Corpus Christi, 78415 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1949

GREAT 2 BEDROOM /1 BATHROOOM HOME. WITH DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. THIS HOME WLL MAKE A GREAT INVESTMENT OR STARTER HOME, NEEDS SOME REPAIRS AND TLC. BEING SOLD AS IS. AGENTS BRING YOUR BUYERS OR INVESTORS!!!

4237 Hermosa Dr, Corpus Christi, 78411 3 Beds 2 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1966

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the well established Carroll Woods neighborhood. Two large beautiful trees mark the entrance from the street! Great for first time home buyers or investment property. Open floor plan with spacious living and dining areas. Wrap around 2 car garage. Eagle Foundation has issued a clear foundation report.

3926 Banily, Corpus Christi, 78410 4 Beds 2 Baths | $282,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Texas Cali plan is a one-story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and open concept floorplan with the kitchen opening to the breakfast nook and family room. The bedroom 1 suite features an attractive ensuite with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The large rear covered patio comes built standard and is located off the family room. Additional features include ceramic flooring in entry, living room, and all wet areas, and grass yard front and back.

