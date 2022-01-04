ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Homes for sale in Toledo: New listings

 2 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Check out these listings from around the Toledo area:

Check out these listings from around the Toledo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNwla_0dcWkx6F00

8925 W Summerfield Rd., Lambertville, 48144

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Hard to find, Bedford home in town with 3.4 acres. House sits on hill, well back from road and overlooking huge backyard with Indian Creek cutting through the back left corner of the property. Huge kitchen, dining and living room with tall vaulted ceiling overlooking back yard. 3 very large bedrooms, 1 master bath & 1 shared bath. 4" wide open stairs lead to spacious partial finished basement from large foyer. Possible walk out basement location. Nearly 1,000 sq. ft. (44'4 x 22'5) of unfinished basement with 8" ceiling height awaits your creative flare. Newer 6" concrete driveway cuts through 269" of frontage on Summerfield Road. Awesome country setting. Home sold "as is"

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Meadows, Loss Realty Group - Luna Pier at 734-847-2200

(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50060854)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgHjW_0dcWkx6F00

2533 Thunderbird, Lambertville, 48144

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1961

3 BEDROOM RANCH ON NICE SIZE FENCED LOT. SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS. LARGE DETACHED GARAGE WITH ATTIC STORAGE, ELECTRIC AND HEAT. GREAT LOCATION. MOVE IN AT CLOSE.

For open house information, contact Eric Parsil, Vandergrift Company - Lambertville at 419-356-5427

(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50059845)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YPcl_0dcWkx6F00

1325 Garden Ct, Erie, 48133

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Beautiful 2 BR/ 2 full BA house in country settings. Completely updated with modern finishes. Some of the features are quartz countertop, farm sink, rain shower in the glass shower, hardwood floor throughout, water proofing in the basement with two sump pumps, new furnace and AC, new roof, too many updates to list. **Summer and Winter Taxes are based off of the parent parcel. Taxes TBD, taxes on this parcel has not been assessed. ***New roof, new septic tank and litchfield, new soft closing cabinets and quartz countertop, farm sink, beautiful glass shower with rain shower, all new stainless appliances, fresh paint, newly finished original hardwood floor, new furniture and AC, too many updates to list.

For open house information, contact Tammy Coomar, Coldwell Banker Haynes R.E. - Monroe at 734-242-8484

(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50061575)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVNs3_0dcWkx6F00

6870 Jackman Rd, Temperance, 48182

2 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1935

A rare find here with this beautiful updated ranch on large lot. This home features an open concept that starts with a magnificent kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous island with so much storage and large dining area. Family room is open to the kitchen and dining so entertaining is easy! Updated main bath with fully tiled bath/shower unit with jetted tub. Closets are more than you could imagine. Master suite is large with master closet (8 x 12) and attached master bath. Other amenities include covered deck off kitchen overlooking huge yard with picket fence, 30 x 24 detached garage , and spacious floored attic with pull down and plenty of head room. Newer furnace and new roof (2 years old). This will not last! Tastefully decorated and move in ready. Hot tub is negotiable. Sale subject to seller finding home of choice (they are actively looking).

For open house information, contact Lori Ratz, Coldwell Banker Haynes R.E. - Monroe at 734-242-8484

(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50062845)

