Townhomes of Columbia: See what’s on the market

(COLUMBIA, SC) These Columbia townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

812 Hampton Street, Columbia, 29201 3 Beds 4 Baths | $469,000 | Townhouse | 2,459 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This luxurious Townhouse located at Columbia’s Justice Square offers city living at its finest. Located near Memorial Park, downtown business complexes, medical centers, and a short stroll to the Vista, Main St, and other popular locations. This low maintenance Townhouse offers hardwood floors, 2-car garage with a custom garage floor, recently installed high-end full home sound, security, and lighting system which can be controlled by your smart device. The main living area is on the 2nd floor. This level offers a spacious living room w/high ceilings which opens to the kitchen (or can be closed off by utilizing the large pocket doors). This home has the highest level of quality craftsmanship & exceptional design that complement a very functional layout. The custom laundry area includes a new LG washer and dryer. The gourmet kitchen offers professional Thermador appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, ample cooking and storage space that leads to a balcony. The next level features the master w/custom walk-in closet, stunning bath, custom blinds that are easily controlled by your smart device. The second and third bedrooms include private full baths. The upper level features a multi functional private area with access to a large private rooftop patio overlooking the City of Columbia and beautiful sunsets.

109 Wood Court, Columbia, 29210 2 Beds 2 Baths | $64,000 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This home is perfect for a beginner or seasoned investor looking for a great rental property. There is already a tenant in place to help with a smooth transition. This home is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Columbia and Harbison! Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome. This townhome has many upgrades from newer appliances including a new refrigerator in the last 3 months and granite countertops in the kitchen to updated flooring throughout the entire home. This home comes with a stackable washer and dryer. The HVAC was also replaced in 2019! This community is currently undergoing a facelift! The HOA is working on updating the exteriors on the townhomes and according to the seller this home is set to have a gorgeous blue exterior. The HOA covers the exterior maintenance, sewer, pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, and other expenses. Photos are from prior to tenant occupancy.

