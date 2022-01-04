Townhomes of Santa Ana: See what’s on the market

(SANTA ANA, CA) These Santa Ana townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1652 Sherwood Village Circle, Placentia, 92870 3 Beds 3 Baths | $630,000 | Townhouse | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location, Location, Location, highly sought after Sherwood Village Townhome! Exceptional end unit with one of the best locations in the community. Great floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,352 sq ft of open living space. Updated kitchen includes electric range, microwave, dishwasher, recessed LED type lighting and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Separate dining area with upgraded tiled flooring. Large master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Tile entry, cozy gas fireplace and Central A/C & Heat. Large private backyard patio complete with newer type above ground spa with cover for those evening relaxing moments after a hard workout or full day. This Patio area comes with block wall fencing and sliding door with easy access to the house. The 2 car attached garage with direct access, automatic opener, epoxy type flooring, water softener. Sherwood Village amenities include tree lined walking paths, lush greenbelts, refreshing Pool, Spa, and Clubhouse complete with bathrooms, showers and BBQ’s. Short driving distance to Southern California’s Angles Stadium, Honda Center, Disneyland and outdoor shopping venues. Minutes away from Brea Mall, Downtown Brea, Downtown Fullerton, golf courses, Tri-City Park, freeway access, award winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Schools, and Cal State Fullerton.

2153 S Balboa, Anaheim, 92802 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Townhouse | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome home to the highly sought after Villa Del Amo community in Anaheim. As you walk into the home you'll be greeted with an open concept living and dining area that is an entertainer's dream! This gorgeous townhouse has a spacious feel with over 1500 Sq.Ft. of living. This lovely home features recessed lighting, upgraded flooring and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen is highlighted with designer pendant light fixtures, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including access to your finished stone patio. Upstairs for your privacy you'll find all of the bedrooms complete with master bedroom and newly updated attached master bathroom. This home also includes a 2 car garage with patio access, central air and laundry hook ups Enjoy the beautifully maintained gated community of Villa Del Amo featuring swimming pool, spa and lush landscaping with green belts that accent the walkways throughout the community. With close proximity to shopping, restaurants and freeway access this is the perfect place to call home!

20 Agostino, Irvine, 92614 3 Beds 3 Baths | $779,999 | Townhouse | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to a beautiful, quiet, and highly desirable Westpark Las Palmas townhome in the heart of Irvine. Walking distance to Culverdale Elementary, Harvard Place Shopping center, Community Pools, bike/ walking trail, and community park. Conveniently located near the 405, UCI, Concordia University, John Wayne Airport, Award winning schools, Irvine Civic Center, sport parks, and more shopping centers. Enjoy resort living at its best (4 community pools and spas, tennis courts, tot lots, trails, and much more). This beautifully appointed townhome boasts a spacious versatile floor plan, lots of natural lights, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. The home is highlighted by Spanish tiles throughout, elegant mantel fireplace, plantation shutter blinds, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. Gourmet kitchen featured granite countertops, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances, electric stove top (gas line is available), microwave, oven, fridge, and breakfast area. Spacious living room with staircase leading to all 3 bedrooms. Dual sinks and skylight in master bathroom and 2 closets in master bedroom. Biking and walking trail behind the private patio of the home (no one behind). Newer AC unit. On the main floor, powder room and separate laundry room leading to the 2 cars garage. Low HOA and No Mello Roos. Priced to sell!

19 Crescent City, Irvine, 92602 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,099,000 | Townhouse | 2,113 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This beautiful home sits in the highly-designed 24-hour guard gated community of NorthPark. This front unit home features a wonderful open floor plan with high ceiling. The entry opens to a brilliant living room. The gourmet kitchen opens up to the family room with an abundance of natural light, features granite countertops, a grand kitchen island with breakfast bar. Bright dining area with French door leading to the private backyard. Gorgeous master suite upstairs has walk in closet and large bathroom. This superior community features three auto gates and 7 pedestrian gates. You can also enjoy the wonderful amenities including 5 pools, 6 parks, tennis courts, outdoor BBQ area, clubhouse and etc. Easy access to highway and shopping center.

