ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 2 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) These West Palm Beach townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in West Palm Beach, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjQd4_0dcWktZL00

3579 Collinwood Ln, West Palm Beach, 33406

2 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Check out this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath corner unit that is fully renovated and ready to go to the new owner....HOA application as well as rules and regulations visit: See broker remarks'

For open house information, contact John Scalia, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2022 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11120635)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZfgK_0dcWktZL00

2480 Lena Ln, West Palm Beach, 33415

2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This townhouse could be the prime investment opportunity you've been searching for. Soft natural light floods in through the abundance of windows and illuminates the open-concept living and dining zone with direct access to the stunning covered courtyard. The list of features continues into the kitchen with sweeping countertops and plenty of cabinetry. The bedrooms are both a good size plus there’s ample closet space.The outdoor area is an entertainer’s dream with room to gather with guests, cook on the grill and dine alfresco. All the wood facings throughout are brand-new. The whole balcony was completely remodeled about a year ago, and the exterior was painted recently. The courtyard roof was professionally installed with gutters and downpipes.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, HomeCoin.com at 888-400-2513

Copyright © 2022 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11124489)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfXHl_0dcWktZL00

844 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, 33418

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Best price for a Club Cottage, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, newer flooring, newer appliances, sold furnished. Walking distance to PGA National Resort and Spa, home of the Honda Classic. Memberships are available, but not mandatory.

For open house information, contact Jean M Kelly, Illustrated Properties at 561-626-7000

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10760743)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tv80a_0dcWktZL00

4921 Pointe Midtown Way, Palm Beach Gardens, 33418

3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,888 | Townhouse | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This stunning and immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome offers many features as seen in the model. The open concept great room features the living, dining, kitchen, & powder room near the foyer. Upgraded large high-end glossy porcelain tile, flows throughout the space, & the large glass sliding impact doors invite in plenty of natural light. The kitchen is sleek with matching granite backsplash & countertop, top of the line stainless steel appliances, & a massive island perfect for entertaining. The upper level boasts all 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an enclosed laundry utility room with sink & storage, & loft. The backyard offers a paved & covered patio, green space, & privacy from the neighbors. Pointe Midtown is within walking distance fine dinning & shopping

For open house information, contact Eric C Pruitt, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 561-627-9330

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10742064)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
West Palm Beach, FL
Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Townhome#Home Ownership#Urban Living#Hoa#Exp Realty Llc#Club Cottage#Pga National
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
251
Followers
625
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy