Step into home ownership with a townhouse in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) These West Palm Beach townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in West Palm Beach, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

3579 Collinwood Ln, West Palm Beach, 33406 2 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Check out this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath corner unit that is fully renovated and ready to go to the new owner....HOA application as well as rules and regulations visit: See broker remarks'

2480 Lena Ln, West Palm Beach, 33415 2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This townhouse could be the prime investment opportunity you've been searching for. Soft natural light floods in through the abundance of windows and illuminates the open-concept living and dining zone with direct access to the stunning covered courtyard. The list of features continues into the kitchen with sweeping countertops and plenty of cabinetry. The bedrooms are both a good size plus there’s ample closet space.The outdoor area is an entertainer’s dream with room to gather with guests, cook on the grill and dine alfresco. All the wood facings throughout are brand-new. The whole balcony was completely remodeled about a year ago, and the exterior was painted recently. The courtyard roof was professionally installed with gutters and downpipes.

844 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, 33418 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Best price for a Club Cottage, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, newer flooring, newer appliances, sold furnished. Walking distance to PGA National Resort and Spa, home of the Honda Classic. Memberships are available, but not mandatory.

4921 Pointe Midtown Way, Palm Beach Gardens, 33418 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,888 | Townhouse | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This stunning and immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome offers many features as seen in the model. The open concept great room features the living, dining, kitchen, & powder room near the foyer. Upgraded large high-end glossy porcelain tile, flows throughout the space, & the large glass sliding impact doors invite in plenty of natural light. The kitchen is sleek with matching granite backsplash & countertop, top of the line stainless steel appliances, & a massive island perfect for entertaining. The upper level boasts all 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an enclosed laundry utility room with sink & storage, & loft. The backyard offers a paved & covered patio, green space, & privacy from the neighbors. Pointe Midtown is within walking distance fine dinning & shopping

