TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Nighttime Closure of Northbound I-95 for Bridge Construction

Traffic Information: DelDOT announces Northbound I-95 will be closed from Route 896 to Route 273 several nights so crews can perform work on the new bridge that is under construction on Chapman Road. (The Chapman Road overpass is between the Biden Welcome Center and Route 273.)

Times and Dates: 10 PM to 5AM Monday, January 10 th , Wednesday, January 12 th and Thursday, January 13 th , pending weather. [More]