Grand Rapids, MI

Check out these houses for sale in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 2 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Check out these listings from around the Grand Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgY9H_0dcWkrnt00

3185 Baker Park Drive Se, Grand Rapids, 49508

3 Beds 1 Bath | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,024 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Step in the kitchen door and feel at home. The open floor plan and recently remodeled main floor invite you in and encourage you to stay. You'll find three bedrooms, lots of storage, a cozy fireplace, a main floor laundry, and a great place to call home. Downstairs you'll find a basement that is mostly finished with a huge family room and second fireplace. There is a great picnic area with a firepit for entertaining in the private back yard. The security system stays. The disclosure also lists many upgrades.

For open house information, contact Kay L Stolsonburg, Bellabay Realty (Middleville) at 269-795-3305

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21116263)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OV9C2_0dcWkrnt00

4215 Curwood Avenue Se, Grand Rapids, 49508

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great Grand Rapids 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in the Kentwood school district. Full finished basement with a non conforming bedroom that could easily have an egress window put in to make it a 4 bedroom home. Newer windows throughout. Same owners since 1972.

For open house information, contact Ronald J Barstow, Baragar Realty at 616-437-4379

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21118706)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJGLV_0dcWkrnt00

2426 Arundel Road Se, Grand Rapids, 49506

4 Beds 4 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,169 Square Feet | Built in 1992

EGR Cape Cod Charmer situated on a quiet street within walking distance to Breton Elementary, ball fields, playgrounds, tennis courts, D&W, Fresh Thyme, Breton Village shopping, restaurants, ice cream, you name it! This home has it all...center staircase, main floor open concept with white oak solid flooring throught, custom kitchen with center island, eating area with sliders to a large cement patio and completely fenced in backyard, living room with fireplace, large formal dining room, private office/den, mudroom and an attached garage! Upstairs you'll find a lovely primary bedroom with renovated bathroom and walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The basement offers an additional 1,000+ feet of finished living space, kitchenette and a half bath. Dry

For open house information, contact Brad A Ditmar, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21112755)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BW9zE_0dcWkrnt00

1973 Blandford Avenue Sw, Wyoming, 49519

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Well Kept 3 bedroom 1.5 story home backing up to Battjes Park. Home has had updates to HVAC, electrical and plumbing along with some new carpet and fresh paint. A couple of the best features you are sure to enjoy is the front porch and huge kitchen. Ready to move in. Must See. Sqft includes enclosed front porch. Buyers agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Jeffery S VanRhee, Keypoint Realty Group LLC at 616-257-4141

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21118670)

