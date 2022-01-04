ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Pompano Beach? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Pompano Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pompano Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9151 Lime Bay Blvd, Tamarac, 33321

2 Beds 2 Baths | $102,000 | Condominium | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1974

55+ | Kept in excellent condition! Large 2 beds/2 baths Located in a quiet community. Within walking distance to supermarkets, pharmacies, parks, and more. Large master, tons of storage space, balcony, impact windows, and much more to love.

For open house information, contact Carl Apollon, RE/MAX Interaction Realty LLC at 954-746-4500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNtt4_0dcWkp2R00

11431 Nw 39Th St, Coral Springs, 33065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,419 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Extremely well maintained 3/2 updated home in the heart of Coral Springs. Huge 15,268 sq. ft lot with room for pool, tiki hut, jungle gym, RV, and boat. Oversized 2 car garage. Accordion shutters. Large covered screened patio. Shopping, restaurants, parks, and A Rated schools all minutes away. NO HOA!! Washer and dryer do not convey.

For open house information, contact Samuel Simpkin, Keller Williams Realty SW at 954-237-0400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13x6Gc_0dcWkp2R00

9640 Golf State Park Cir, Boca Raton, 33428

2 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Lovely and updated 2/2 villa on beautiful lake with attached 1 car garage. Brand new ss kitchen appliances, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, newer w/d and new HVAC. Community pool, racket courts and clubhouse. Quiet community adjacent to West Boca Medical Center. Excellent schools. Close to shopping and restaurants in the heart of west Boca Raton.

For open house information, contact JorgeZea Zea, Blue Lighthouse Realty, INC at 786-268-9772

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Au0RT_0dcWkp2R00

20847 Sedgewick Drive, Boca Raton, 33433

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Condominium | 908 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is a blank canvas, ready for your own touch. Enter this one story home and immediately see all the way to the gorgeous lake. Complete with an open layout dining room and living room overlooking the serene backyard. A second bath makes this home special. Laundry indoors. Enjoy the lake and green space on the screened in patio or the deck off the master bedroom. Plenty of parking in front. This active 55+ gated community has a beautiful pool, tennis courts and more! Welcome home!More information at www.BocaLakes.com

For open house information, contact Jamie W Sauer, Lang Realty/BR at 877-357-0618

