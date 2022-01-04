ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Urban home ownership in New Orleans? These condos are on the market

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 2 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in New Orleans or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in New Orleans, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByJUB_0dcWknWD00

4081 Division Street, Metairie, 70002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Condominium | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Metairie condo for sale! Located between Veterans and W. Esplanade, property provides for quick access to i-10, the Causeway, and the rest of Metairie! Corner unit, located near the patio and inground pool. Property is perfect for a 2nd home, downsize option, or investment property. Call us today for a private tour.

For open house information, contact AMANDA MILLER, Amanda Miller Realty, LLC at 504-302-4610

Copyright © 2022 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2323411)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABBwL_0dcWknWD00

2016 Marengo Street, New Orleans, 70115

2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Condominium | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1979

ONLY 2 CONDOS IN THE ASSOCIATION, 2016 AND 2018. 4 BLOCKS TO PARADE ROUTE ON ST CHARLES AVE. ELECTRIC GATE, ASSIGNED PARKING, PRIVATE YARD. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE STYLE W/ 2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATH ON THE UPPER LEVEL. 1ST FLOOR LIVING/DINING OPENS TO THE RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETRY & 1/2 BATH. NEW HARDY PLANK EXTERIOR. CONDO FEES $320, TERMITE, INSURANCE, RESERVE, LAWN CARE.

For open house information, contact CHARLOTTE H DORION, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred, REALTOR at 504-799-1702

Copyright © 2022 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2314387)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yT5st_0dcWknWD00

3422 St Claude Avenue #3422, New Orleans, 70117

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Condominium | 990 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fantastic light filled condo in the Bywater! This renovated historic space has 2 independent bedrooms, soaring ceiling, gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors, and 2 parking spots in a gated lot. Walking distances to amazing bars, restaurants, and shops this property offers all the charm and fun of living in New Orleans and the low maintenance benefits of a condo. Open House this Saturday, Oct 23, 12-2pm. See you there!

For open house information, contact Margaret Crews, Engel & Volkers New Orleans Metairie at 504-875-3555

Copyright © 2022 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-NWX2319804)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIC7d_0dcWknWD00

4124 Chateau Boulevard #D, Kenner, 70065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Condominium | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in None

Fantastic investment opportunity or owner occupy. Spacious townhome style condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, The open den & dining space are great for hosting friends & family. Furnished kitchen boast lots of cabinets & extra storage not to mention inside laundry area. Relax in your private patio. With ample shopping & dining at your finger tips. Now where can you go & get all of this for under a $100 a square foot? Property is tenant occupied. New fence will be installed

For open house information, contact Sue Tiblier, Engel & Volkers New Orleans Metairie at 504-875-3555

Copyright © 2022 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-NWX2317025)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Condos#Home#Housing List#Veterans#Llc#Association#Yard#Ss Appliances#New Cabinetry 1 2 Bath#Reserve#Realtor#House
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
439
Followers
606
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy