Urban home ownership in New Orleans? These condos are on the market

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in New Orleans or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in New Orleans, pulled from our classifieds:

4081 Division Street, Metairie, 70002 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Condominium | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Metairie condo for sale! Located between Veterans and W. Esplanade, property provides for quick access to i-10, the Causeway, and the rest of Metairie! Corner unit, located near the patio and inground pool. Property is perfect for a 2nd home, downsize option, or investment property. Call us today for a private tour.

2016 Marengo Street, New Orleans, 70115 2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Condominium | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1979

ONLY 2 CONDOS IN THE ASSOCIATION, 2016 AND 2018. 4 BLOCKS TO PARADE ROUTE ON ST CHARLES AVE. ELECTRIC GATE, ASSIGNED PARKING, PRIVATE YARD. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE STYLE W/ 2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATH ON THE UPPER LEVEL. 1ST FLOOR LIVING/DINING OPENS TO THE RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETRY & 1/2 BATH. NEW HARDY PLANK EXTERIOR. CONDO FEES $320, TERMITE, INSURANCE, RESERVE, LAWN CARE.

3422 St Claude Avenue #3422, New Orleans, 70117 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Condominium | 990 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fantastic light filled condo in the Bywater! This renovated historic space has 2 independent bedrooms, soaring ceiling, gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors, and 2 parking spots in a gated lot. Walking distances to amazing bars, restaurants, and shops this property offers all the charm and fun of living in New Orleans and the low maintenance benefits of a condo. Open House this Saturday, Oct 23, 12-2pm. See you there!

4124 Chateau Boulevard #D, Kenner, 70065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Condominium | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in None

Fantastic investment opportunity or owner occupy. Spacious townhome style condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, The open den & dining space are great for hosting friends & family. Furnished kitchen boast lots of cabinets & extra storage not to mention inside laundry area. Relax in your private patio. With ample shopping & dining at your finger tips. Now where can you go & get all of this for under a $100 a square foot? Property is tenant occupied. New fence will be installed

