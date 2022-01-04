Homes for sale in Colorado Springs: New listings

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Colorado Springs area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

525 N Bear Paw Lane, Colorado Springs, 80906 5 Beds 5 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,905 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Absolutely stunning ranch style property in highly sought-after neighborhood. This D-12 beauty is well designed and updated. The property boasts an inviting open concept with tons of charm and character. Beautiful features throughout including hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, three wood burning fireplaces, new carpet, new paint, quartz countertops, double ovens, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, built in shelving and much more. Enjoy a nice glass of wine out of the temperature controlled, 1200 bottle wine cellar in the walk out basement. Gorgeous half acre lot with mature trees and fully fenced backyard. Stone coated steel roof. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and The Broadmoor, amazing opportunity to own this one of a kind GEM!

9685 Indian Village Heights, Fountain, 80817 4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Fantastic horse property on 5 acres! This is a great escape from the city but within a short drive from Colorado Springs. Peaceful country living in this beautiful rancher with a great open floor plan perfect for entertaining and privacy for those who work from home. This home has very nice upgrades, a new tankless water heater, new dishwasher, fridge and new ductwork. The large, open kitchen boasts white cabinets and a wonderful breakfast bar. The laundry is located just off the kitchen, where you can also exit to the back yard to the garage/workshop and find city and mountain views. There is room to accommodate horses, construct pens for goats, chickens and plenty of land for outbuildings. The oversized garage is currently used as a gaming area/bonus room, but there are endless possibilities. The master bedroom has a great 5 piece ensuite bath and a large walk-in closet. The home even has 2 living rooms to give families space when they need it. This is an incredible property with tons of potential. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

701 Pleasant Street, Colorado Springs, 80904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Adorable rancher in the highly sought after Pleasant Valley neighborhood. Relax and enjoy Pikes Peak views in the large living room centered on a beautiful petrified-stone-clad wood fireplace and all over beautiful wood laminate flooring. The massive kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space and includes all built-in appliances. Doing dishes in the center sink is a joy while gazing at the mountains. The home is located just a short distance to Garden of the Gods Park and the great boutique shops in Old Colorado City. There is lots of built in storage throughout this great home including the large finished basement where the great room is sound proofed to watch your favorite shows or play music. The huge fenced back yard has soaring mature trees and plenty of grass to play. This very well maintained home has a newer furnace, newer hot water heater and central AC.

313 S Main Street, Fountain, 80817 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Great opportunity to own a piece of Colorado history. This home is just waiting for your finishing touches, turn back time and restore this amazing home back to its original splender. The home is not habitable as is, and is need of a total remodel. This one is not for amateurs, and is going to require a lot of sweat equity. Majestic columns welcome you home. The home offers 4 bedrooms, the large master bedroom has a stone fireplace. The charming living room could provide a lavish entertainment area. You can enjoy Colorado's evenings on the extended balcony.

