House hunt Honolulu: See what’s on the market now

 2 days ago

(Honolulu, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Honolulu. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269re5_0dcWkjzJ00

229 Paoakalani Avenue, Honolulu, 96815

1 Bed 1 Bath | $629,000 | Condominium | 601 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Go into the unit and you will experience a jaw dropping sensation when you look at this fantastic ocean view from inside the unit. Imagine sitting on the balcony and see Diamond Head on your left and sunset on your right. Recently painted with new carpet installed a few months ago plus indirect lights in the bathroom gives a fresh look. Crown molding adds so much. Close to the beach, shops and even the zoo. Lot of amenities... heated swimming pool, sauna recreation deck and barbecue area. This is NOT a non-conforming unit managed by Capt. Cook. Special assessment fee of $350/mo for 10 months starting August 2021 for drain replacement of the building.

For open house information, contact Aileen Y Wada, Locations LLC at 808-377-4642

Copyright © 2022 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202126301)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAnnM_0dcWkjzJ00

425 Ena Road, Honolulu, 96815

1 Bed 1 Bath | $90,000 | Condominium | 588 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Secured and well kept tightly knit community is here at the very quiet corner in Waikiki. Enjoy heated large in ground pool and well designed yard. Maintenance Fee looks high, but it includes electricity, cable TV, internet, property tax, water and sewer. Walk to Ala Moana, and the Hilton is right there! The Monthly cost of $1,164.65 includes: Maintenance-$511.51, Lease Rent-$546.98, Coop Real Estate Tax-$59.04, and cable & Internet-$47.20.

For open house information, contact Akio Nakazawa, Fogarty Realty, Inc. at 808-955-5100

Copyright © 2022 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202112753)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPGEG_0dcWkjzJ00

750 Kaheka Street, Honolulu, 96814

2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 887 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Across from Don Quixote, next to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Walking distance from banks, restaurants, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Magic Island, Palama Market, fire station, bus routes, etc... Covered parking with storage and Jack/Jill bathroom. Pet friendly building with max weight of pet is 20 lbs.

For open house information, contact Gracelyn J Devega, Coldwell Banker Realty at 808-676-7200

Copyright © 2022 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202111911)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d51dn_0dcWkjzJ00

99-241 Iini Way, Aiea, 96701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,259 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Corner lot 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot in Aiea Heights. Located on a dead end street with mountain views. Big grassy backyard wih fruit trees, 2 car carport, and large workshop on the side of the house.

For open house information, contact Erik K Taniguchi, Keller Williams Honolulu at 808-596-2888

Copyright © 2022 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202129512)

