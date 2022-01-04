House hunt Honolulu: See what’s on the market now

(Honolulu, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Honolulu. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

229 Paoakalani Avenue, Honolulu, 96815 1 Bed 1 Bath | $629,000 | Condominium | 601 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Go into the unit and you will experience a jaw dropping sensation when you look at this fantastic ocean view from inside the unit. Imagine sitting on the balcony and see Diamond Head on your left and sunset on your right. Recently painted with new carpet installed a few months ago plus indirect lights in the bathroom gives a fresh look. Crown molding adds so much. Close to the beach, shops and even the zoo. Lot of amenities... heated swimming pool, sauna recreation deck and barbecue area. This is NOT a non-conforming unit managed by Capt. Cook. Special assessment fee of $350/mo for 10 months starting August 2021 for drain replacement of the building.

425 Ena Road, Honolulu, 96815 1 Bed 1 Bath | $90,000 | Condominium | 588 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Secured and well kept tightly knit community is here at the very quiet corner in Waikiki. Enjoy heated large in ground pool and well designed yard. Maintenance Fee looks high, but it includes electricity, cable TV, internet, property tax, water and sewer. Walk to Ala Moana, and the Hilton is right there! The Monthly cost of $1,164.65 includes: Maintenance-$511.51, Lease Rent-$546.98, Coop Real Estate Tax-$59.04, and cable & Internet-$47.20.

750 Kaheka Street, Honolulu, 96814 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 887 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Across from Don Quixote, next to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Walking distance from banks, restaurants, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Magic Island, Palama Market, fire station, bus routes, etc... Covered parking with storage and Jack/Jill bathroom. Pet friendly building with max weight of pet is 20 lbs.

99-241 Iini Way, Aiea, 96701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,259 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Corner lot 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot in Aiea Heights. Located on a dead end street with mountain views. Big grassy backyard wih fruit trees, 2 car carport, and large workshop on the side of the house.

