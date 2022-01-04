Townhomes of Riverside: See what’s on the market

(RIVERSIDE, CA) These Riverside townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Riverside, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

3767 Calle Antilles, Riverside, 92503 2 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Townhouse | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Welcome home to this charming townhome in a very quaint community. You will not regret previewing this home as the layout is so perfect making it feel so private. As you walk through the front door of this charming home you are greeted into the living space and dinning area. The living area, dinning area and kitchen are all combined in same area creating a perfect entertaining space. There is a half bathroom conveniently located downstairs along with convenient access to the two car garage. The patio area overlooks the pool area. The upstairs has a large master suite and beautiful second bedroom. This townhome has been updated with nice modern flooring, paint, lights in bathroom vanity’s, new kitchen counters, new garage door motor. This home will not last, do not wait.

For open house information, contact Juan Bautista, Keller Williams Realty at 951-271-3000

400 N Glenwood Avenue, Rialto, 92376 3 Beds 3 Baths | $471,990 | Townhouse | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The foothill Grove Community in the city of Rialto is a new gated community that offers townhomes and Single family residences. This end unit townhome is the largest plan offering 1596 sq. ft of open living space.As you walk up to the home you will notice a porch where you can enjoy your morning coffee or a relaxing evening after a long day of work. The beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with an open concept through out the first floor between the kitchen and the great room with 9 ft ceiling and upgraded flooring giving the modern look. The kitchen is equipped with Shaker-style thermofoil cabinets, Black Whirlpool range, microwave hood and dishwasher, radiant quartz countertop, and to top it off a stunning center island. Convenient access from the kitchen to the two car attached garage is a plus for unloading the family and groceries. On the second floor you will enjoy the spacious primary suite offering a dual walk-in closet, a his and hers sink, and an elegant bathtub with a stand up shower. It also includes the other two generous bedrooms with a shared hall full bath. No need to go to the laundromat you have your convenient laundry room on the second floor. The home also features Century Home Connect smart home Google Home Hub, Schlage programmable front door, and a tankless water heater. The gated community offers a pool, spa and tot lot. Don't let this stunning home pass you by.

For open house information, contact ALAN ORTIZ, PONCE & PONCE REALTY at 909-266-0934

936 Fairway Drive, Colton, 92324 1 Bed 1 Bath | $179,000 | Townhouse | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Bright cozy end unit freshly painted open floor plan with new window coverings no one above or below, with private rear patio that leads to green belt. Gas burning fire place Gated community with pool, spa & tennis court. HOA covers water & trash Conveniently located off I-10 close to 215 / 91 near shopping & University of Loma Linda. Not FHA Approved

For open house information, contact Tarek Bissar, Realty One Group West at 949-783-2400

5586 5 Altamura Way, Fontana, 92336 2 Beds 2 Baths | $473,065 | Townhouse | 1,309 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home construction by Tri Pointe Homes, move-in estimate of March, limited time to select interior finishes. Unique Parkside location compliments this end-unit location 2 story townhome with all living space on one level, complimented by open concept living/kitchen/dining and adjacent deck. Floorplan also offers an impressive Primary Suite and spacious attached 2 car garage. Come see Birch Bend by Tri Pointe Homes at Shady Trails in North Fontana, in close proximity to the Parkhouse amenities and near schools, dining, transportation corridors Preserve Parkhouse amenities.

For open house information, contact Casey Fry, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc at 949-478-8600