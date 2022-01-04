On the hunt for a home in Nashville? These houses are on the market

(Nashville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Nashville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1901 Sweetbriar, Nashville, 37212 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,602 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Incredible luxury renovation / new construction of Historic Home on a super-wide 95' lot in the heart of Belmont / Hillsboro Village! Don't miss this one. Exceptional finishes & attention to detail, DADU / studio / apartment space and hard-to-find, huge 95x175 lot! Plenty of room for a pool!

5521 Hickory Woods Drive, Antioch, 37013 4 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

The appealing one-story home includes many contemporary features, and an open-concept design and 9 ceilings enhance the wonderful feel of this home. The kitchen includes a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a walk-in pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The dining room and living room both overlook the covered porch, which is a great area for relaxing and dining al fresco. The large Bedroom One, located at the back of the home for privacy, can comfortably fit a king size bed, and includes an en suite bathroom with double vanity, big walk-in closet, and separate linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom. The two-car garage connects to the front hallway where the laundry room and an extra storage closet are also located. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

600 Sitting Mill Court, Nashville, 37211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Recently updated beautiful open floor plan in Lenox Village. Immaculate, one level living w/ bonus over garage. Convenient to shops, restaurants and amenities. New tile, sink, faucet, and countertops in kitchen. Walk-in pantry. Master bath with WIC, spa tub and separate shower. Updated lighting, whole house freshly painted. 2 car attached garage. New roof, HVAC, and water heater in 2017. Great corner lot with front porch that faces quiet cul-de-sac. MOVE IN READY!

4800 Danby Drive, Nashville, 37211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,723 Square Feet | Built in 1960

You will love the updated charm of this classic rancher, just minutes from downtown Nashville in the desirable neighborhood of Crieve Hall. Tasteful improvements throughout include a recently renovated kitchen with stainless KitchenAid appliances, a recently renovated basement with heated ceramic tile floors along with a wood-burning fireplace, and original hardwood floors span the main floor. You will love to relax and enjoy the outdoor living space with a recently installed fence (2020)!

