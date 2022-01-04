ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Italy reports record 170,844 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 259 deaths

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sOc8_0dcWkbvV00

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy reported a record 170,844 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, against 68,052 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 259 from 140.

Italy has registered 138,045 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 6.57 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 12,912 on Tuesday, up from 12,333 a day earlier.

There were 153 new admissions to intensive care units, against 103 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,392 from a previous 1,351.

About 1.23 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with a previous 445,321, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Claudia Cristoferi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#The Health Ministry
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
Fortune

China tells 13 million Xi’an residents to stay at home after mass testing finds 127 COVID cases

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. China locked down the western city of Xi’an on Thursday to stamp out a persistent outbreak, its biggest such move since the pandemic started in Wuhan, underscoring how the country’s zero-tolerance approach has not allowed it to move on since COVID-19 emerged nearly two years ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Swedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal Court said on Saturday, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated. Earlier this week her parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive...
WORLD
BBC

Record number of Cumbria Covid cases spark concerns

Cumbria's public health boss says he expects the next few weeks to be "very difficult" as the county sees record levels of Covid infections. There were more than 2,000 cases a day at the end of December, over the former daily high of 660 in January 2021. There are concerns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 184 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday - Health Ministry

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 197,552 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 108,304 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 184 from 223. Italy has registered 138,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy