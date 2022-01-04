These houses are for sale in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

421 Malibu Drive, Virginia Beach, 23452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Versatile move-in ready ranch home with tons of parking & fully fenced yard in fantastic location near Town Center & interstate. Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas range and travertine backsplash island conveys. Upgraded trim w/ crown molding and 6' Colonial baseboards throughout. Large primary suite w/wainscoting, 5/8" laminate floors, private bath & new Anderson windows. Ceramic tile floors in living room and hallway. new carpet in two bedrooms. Ceiling fans in every room. Covered back patio w/ electric & cable. Monolithic slab ready for 16'x19' detached garage w/room to spare. Driveway runs to slab w/plenty of room for RV, Boat, etc. 40 yr architectural roof installed in 08'. New gutters. Water heater 14'. Near everything: Beaches, Bases, restaurants, shopping and schools.

3700 Appalachian Court, Virginia Beach, 23452 6 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,818 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Come and see this beautiful, spacious 6-bedroom house with new floors and a huge new kitchen. Two big bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a loft area that can be another living room. A master suite with an office and a master bathroom with a jacuzzi and big walk-in shower. Three bedrooms on the 1st floor with two living rooms, a dining room, and a sizeable storage/workout/game room. Large backyard and an even bigger front yard with high quality, maintenance free gutters installed all around the home. Lots of room inside and out. No more than 10 minutes from Lynnhaven mall, Pembroke mall, Mount Trashmore, town center, the ocean front and much more. Walking distance from Windsor Woods Elementary. This one won't last long, come see your future home!

1244 Lord Dunmore Drive, Virginia Beach, 23464 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautiful well-maintained 1,588 sq ft 3br/2.5ba home in the heart of Kempsville. Large living room w/wood-burning fire place, huge master bedroom w/vanity & walk-in closet, and lots of upgrades incl. fresh paint throughout, new energy efficient windows w/trim; remodeled bathrooms w/new light fixtures, new carpet and more. Roof replaced in 2016, and new air handler & water heater installed in 2019. All appliances to convey. Great schools!

2200 Leeway Court, Virginia Beach, 23455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,557 Square Feet | Built in 2000

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Blocks to the BEACH! Welcome home to sought after Three Ships Landing! Great single-family condo tucked away in Ocean Park community. Beautifully updated kitchen with brand new appliances and LVP flooring. Fresh paint, fresh carpet in living spaces. HUGE primary bedroom with sitting area space and bathroom space. Spacious converted garage with tons of possibilities! 20 ft ceilings throughout! Santos Mahogany hardwood on first level. Knotty Pine ceiling with custom Marine Brass fixtures and Leather Belt ceiling fan in Loft/4th bedroom. Entertain in your backyard with your Custom cut compass rose on terrace looking up at the North Star.. Close proximity to the Chesapeake Bay, Bayville Park, Shore drive restaurants, Military bases, bike trails, and the sought after Great Neck schools. You do not want to miss out on this one!!

