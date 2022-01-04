Check out these houses for sale in Birmingham

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Birmingham area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

504 S 47Th St, Birmingham, 35222 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute house in up and coming Forest Park area. Tons of character! Original hardwood floors, coffered ceilings in dining and family rooms and gorgeous molding! Call today to see this fantastic property!

1028 Sunset Blvd., Other, 35213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $138,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Sold AS IS and the short sale is contingent upon lender's approval. Should a valid higher subsequent offer be presented by an unrelated 3rd party, then Buyer agrees to execute a Release of Contract w/ the SELLER/OWNER OF RECORD & new potential buyer, whereby this Contract will be released & vacated upon the receipt of final written approval of the subsequent higher offer. Said Release of Contract will require the new potential buyer to compensate. This contract is not assignable by any parties.

1763 51St St Ensley, Birmingham, 35208 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Now here is an affordable & stalworth home that won't break your bank. This home features hardwood floors, open kitchen space, & garage/ workshop. Great for first time homebuyers. Inquire about how to become a homeowner today !

7920 5Th Ave S, Birmingham, 35206 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1960

There's no place like home (:-) This all brick three bedroom home is located in the highly desirable South Eastlake community. Close to shopping, interstate, and activities. This property has been well maintained and is ripe for new owners. Schedule your viewing with a Realtor today!

