Check out these houses for sale in Birmingham

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Birmingham area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Birmingham-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hF1N_0dcWkVa100

504 S 47Th St, Birmingham, 35222

2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute house in up and coming Forest Park area. Tons of character! Original hardwood floors, coffered ceilings in dining and family rooms and gorgeous molding! Call today to see this fantastic property!

For open house information, contact Kelly W Ballard, Ballard Real Estate at 205-487-6580

Copyright © 2022 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MajY_0dcWkVa100

1028 Sunset Blvd., Other, 35213

3 Beds 2 Baths | $138,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Sold AS IS and the short sale is contingent upon lender's approval. Should a valid higher subsequent offer be presented by an unrelated 3rd party, then Buyer agrees to execute a Release of Contract w/ the SELLER/OWNER OF RECORD & new potential buyer, whereby this Contract will be released & vacated upon the receipt of final written approval of the subsequent higher offer. Said Release of Contract will require the new potential buyer to compensate. This contract is not assignable by any parties.

For open house information, contact Bobby Dean, Wiregrass Real Estate at 334-791-8830

Copyright © 2022 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPPiQ_0dcWkVa100

1763 51St St Ensley, Birmingham, 35208

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Now here is an affordable & stalworth home that won't break your bank. This home features hardwood floors, open kitchen space, & garage/ workshop. Great for first time homebuyers. Inquire about how to become a homeowner today !

For open house information, contact Roderick Smith, Keller Williams - Birmingham - Vestavia at 205-397-6500

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRTq4_0dcWkVa100

7920 5Th Ave S, Birmingham, 35206

3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1960

There's no place like home (:-) This all brick three bedroom home is located in the highly desirable South Eastlake community. Close to shopping, interstate, and activities. This property has been well maintained and is ripe for new owners. Schedule your viewing with a Realtor today!

For open house information, contact Roderick Smith, Keller Williams - Birmingham - Vestavia at 205-397-6500

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

