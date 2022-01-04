Rochester-curious? These homes are on the market

(Rochester, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rochester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

7 Alder Bush Road, Rochester, 14624 2 Beds 3 Baths | $129,900 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Fantastic 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in popular Pumpkin Hill neighborhood (Yes - the one with a pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse!). This home has been lovingly cared for by the original owner! The living room features skylights and cathedral ceilings as well as a gas fireplace. The kitchen includes recessed lights and Corian countertops. First floor laundry and an updated 1/2 bath. Extra square footage in the partially finished basement. Main bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Updates include fridge/range/dishwasher/microwave in 2016, Washer 2017, hot water heater and sump pump in 2014, and many replacement windows. All offers due Monday 11/22 at 11:00am.

164 Flynnwood Drive, Rochester, 14612 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1985

So much to love about this home! It offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 baths all above grade, partially finished basement, central air & vinyl windows. There’s a large fully fenced backyard with deck, shed and patio near a blooming dogwood tree. New roof 6 months ago. High efficiency furnace & water heater 4 years young. Seller has installed new Corian kitchen countertops, backsplash, sink, disposal and is including all appliances. All interior doors, exterior front door, lighting, flooring, half bath vanity/toilet/fixtures, full bath sink/fixtures and garage door opener all recently replaced. Showing appointments are quickly approved with little notice. You’re cordially invited to attend the open house on Sun 11/7 from 11:30-1:00. Offers are due by 4 PM Wed Nov 10th.

43 West Parkway, Rochester, 14616 4 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1940

.Great Colonial in Greece! This property features a main house, and a 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment, with a separate driveway and entrance. The main living area offers 3 beds 1.5 baths, kitchen, formal dining room, and living room w/ fireplace. Lovely hardwood floors, gumwood trim, built-in’s and so much more. The apartment has a full kitchen, a bed, a bath, and a living area. The basement is partially finished. Spend time on the enclosed front porch and enjoy your summer. Newer central Air (2015), Newer Furnace (2014), The back yard is fully fenced. Live in the main house and rent out the apartment, or use as a guest house for visitors, or in-law set up. So much Potential! This property is close to schools, shopping, entertainment.

7 Galusha Street, Fairport, 14450 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1930

LUCKY NUMBER 7 WILL WELCOME YOU HOME TO YOUR DREAM HOUSE IN THE VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT. THIS HOUSE IS MOVE-IN READY AND HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER! NEW SIDING, GARAGE, DECK, MASSIVE HOT TUB / WHIRLPOOL, AND ROOF IS 4 Y/O. HARDWOODS & TILE THROUGHOUT. IMMACULATE KITCHEN WITH TOP-OF-THE-LINE BLUETOOTH ENABLED APPLIANCES AND UNDER CABINET LIGHTING. TWO FULL & ONE-HALF BATHROOMS INCLUDING THE MASTER SUITE. SCREENED IN PORCH. SPRAYED FOAMED ATTIC. BRICK WOODBURING FIREPLACE THAT IS ALSO PLUMBED FOR GAS IF YOU PREFER AN INSERT. ALL OF THE ROOMS IN THE BEAUTIFUL HOME ARE HUGE AND HAVE AMPLY CLOSET SPACE. EVEN THE BASEMENT ADDITION HAS 8FT CEILINGS; PERFECT FOR ADDING A HOME GYM, THEATER, OR GAME ROOM! NO DELAYED NEGOTIATIONS - COME QUICK LUCKY #7 WONT LASTS LONG.

