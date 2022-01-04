These houses are for sale in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

If you’re Salt Lake City-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3900 S Bacchus Highway, Magna, 84044 3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,696 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Get ready to find your new home in a community packed with perks and amenitieswelcome to Little Valley Gateway. This master-planned community features two pools, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, and integrated walking trails for easy access to large play areas, tot lots and terra parks. Enjoy outdoor recreation with amazing views at the nearby Oquirrh Mountains or take a short commute to Salt Lake City for shopping, dining entertainment and more. Whether youre looking for a spacious 3-4 bedroom fully finished townhome or a single family home with room to grow, we have a plan for you. Come learn more about all we have to offer at Little Valley Gateway!

For open house information, contact Angelica Fearonce D.R. Horton - Salt Lake City

8179 South 3640 West, West Jordan, 84088 3 Beds 3 Baths | $614,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,319 Square Feet | Built in None

The two-story Sargent has plenty of space to customize.. The inviting covered porch offers the perfect introduction to this spacious home. You will be greeted by the long foyer, the perfect place for receiving guests. Also, off the entry find a half bath and private den that can become an optional fourth bedroom and three-quarter bath. Continue to the back of the home where the generous kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry open to separate dining and great room spaces. Upstairs keep the family retreat separate from the entertaining space on the main floor with two bedrooms, full bath, well-appointed loft, and second-floor laundry room. The private master suite completes the second floor and is tucked away from the other bedrooms, offering privacy as well as ample space in the bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Matt Jensen Garbett Homes

5070 South 1100 East, Murray, 84117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $759,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,224 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bellows welcomes guests with its grand entryway and wide hall leading to the spacious great room.. This open concept home was designed with the most discerning buyer in mind. The bright, gourmet kitchen provides a large island, eat in area and an abundance of windows. This home is perfect for entertaining or enjoying an evening at home with a good book. Personalize the Bellows to better suit your needs by turning the flex space into an office, bedroom, nursery, studio or formal living room.

For open house information, contact Spring Creek Cove Garbett Homes