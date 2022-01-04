ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these homes on the Raleigh market now

Raleigh News Watch
 2 days ago

(Raleigh, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Raleigh will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1411 Collegiate Circle, Raleigh, 27606

4 Beds 4 Baths | $235,000 | Condominium | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Prime Investment Property located a few minutes from NCSU!! 4 bed, 4 bath. FULLY LEASED!! Bright open floor plan has Family room, Dining area and Kitchen w quartz countertops. Each bedroom has a private bathroom, walk-in closet & fan. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Nest thermostat. Refrigerator, washer, dryer convey w/ unit. Enjoy community Pool, volleyball, & grills. Convenient access to Lake Johnson Park, GoRaleigh, Wolfline bus lines & I-40.

For open house information, contact Kathy Beacham, Howard Perry & Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2423838)

5401 Fieldstone Drive, Raleigh, 27609

4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4 bed / 2.5 bath home in Quail Meadows.

For open house information, contact Kourtney Thomas, Compass North Carolina at 919-726-6548

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2422881)

2057 Queen Charlotte Place, Raleigh, 27610

4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,635 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom Built All Brick & Stone Home on a 1.04 Acre Home Site! Beautiful Hardwood Floors thru-out 1st Floor! Kitchen w/Crown Molding, Recessed Lights, White Cabinets, Bltn Wine Rack, Subway Tile Backsplash, Quartz Ctops & Centr Islnd! Owner Ste w/Hwds & Triple Trey Ceiling w/Custom Trim! Owners Bth w/2 Vanities & Granite Ctops! FamRm w/Custm Trimwork & Moldings! 1st Flr Guest Rm! Walkn Storage! Brick Columns Flank Driveway w/Stamped Concrete Design! Huge Deck overlooks Wooded Backyard! Irrigation System!

For open house information, contact Jim Allen, Howard Perry & Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2420832)

956 Sunrise Drive, Garner, 27529

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful, split bedroom, ranch plan situated on .98 of an acre. Walk into a foyer with cathedral ceilings and a spacious open concept plan. Enjoy entertaining in your living room with built-in shelving, a sunroom with plenty of natural lighting, eat-in kitchen with granite and SS appliances and spacious dining room. Master suite features a walk-in closet, dual vanities, soaking tub and shower. Large level lot with storage shed. No HOA dues!

For open house information, contact Ian Veling, KW Realty Platinum at 919-275-5597

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2423659)

